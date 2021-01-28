Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us. With me today are Dirk Van De Put, our Chairman and CEO and Luca Zaramella, our CFO. Earlier today, we sent out our press release and presentation slides which are available on our website. During this call, we’ll make forward-looking statements about the company’s performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filings for more details on our forward-looking statements.

As we discuss our results today, unless noted as reported, we’ll be referencing our non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust for certain items included in our GAAP results. In addition, we provide our year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, unless otherwise noted. You can find the comparable GAAP measures and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release and at the back of the slide presentation. In today’s call, Dirk will provide a business update and then Luca will take you through the financials and our outlook. We’ll close with Q&A. With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Dirk.

Dirk Van De Put — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Shep and thank you everyone for joining the call today. I am pleased to share our full year and Q4 results with you. 2020 was a successful year for Mondelez International marked by strong performance even in a challenging external environment. In response to unprecedented conditions caused by COVID-19, we took decisive and swift actions to position the company for continued success in 2021 and beyond and we delivered on all of our financial commitments for the year. I am proud of our achievements in particularly grateful for the efforts of our teams, including those on our front lines who helped us to achieve these milestones.

First of all, we sustained the top line momentum we have achieved since launching our strategy in 2018 delivering another year of 3% plus organic net revenue growth. This led to record market share gains as consumers chose our products and made us clear winners in our largest categories of biscuits and chocolates. Despite COVID-19, we continued executing against our strategic growth agenda and increased investment across our business in particular, in working media and capabilities like e-commerce. We added two very exciting bolt-on acquisitions Give & Go and Hu, which gives us more exposure to fast growing snacking adjacencies.

Our continued investments were supported by an effective cost mitigation program that offset many of the COVID-19-related costs and helped simplify our business. In spite of the increased investment in costs, we were able to grow operating income faster than revenue and faster than 2019 through volume leverage and cost discipline. We also delivered on our commitment to generate strong cash flow and returned $3.1 billion to shareholders. Not only was 2020 a strong financial year, we also made progress in other areas like ESG where we delivered on our 2020 ESG goals and set ambitious new targets. We also enhanced the commitments of our existing D&I agenda and of course, we prioritized the safety of our colleagues throughout the year.

Overall, I believe we are very well positioned to sustain growth now and into the future. We enter 2021 with good momentum, record share gains, and as a more efficient organization as a result of our Emerge Stronger initiatives. As such, for 2021 we expect our results to be in line with our long-term financial targets.

On Slide 5, let me walk you through the headlines of our financial results. I’ll focus on the full year figures. Our organic net revenue growth was 3.7%. Not only did we show strong growth, we also beat the competition thanks to the strength of our brands with consumers. Our adjusted gross profit grew 3.6% and adjusted operating income grew 4.6% leading to an adjusted EPS growth of 6.5% and as mentioned free cash flow generation was strong at $3.1 billion versus $3 billion in 2019. This is a strong set of results, a clear demonstration of the strength of our organization, and the success of our growth strategy, even during severe external challenges.

Turning to Slide 6, I would like to highlight several of the strategic actions we took to enable our business to emerge stronger from COVID-19. As the extent of the pandemic became clear, we quickly moved to mitigate incremental COVID related costs and took the opportunity to significantly increase liquidity. We prioritized our capital expenditure behind projects with the highest return potential. We faced costs relating to lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, adaptations to our ways of working as well as the need for increased PPE, but we were able to offset the majority of these costs through savings across areas like overheads, trade spend, and non-working media. We also took the opportunity to simplify our operations, reducing the number of low-turn SKUs we have in the portfolio, work that will continue into 2021. And finally, to maintain our top line momentum and brand strength, we invested more in working media by realizing material media efficiencies. Our swift reaction to COVID-19 was a real point of difference for us in 2020. Our teams were focused and agile in their response. We adjusted plans and accelerated some of our strategic initiatives, all of which set us up for success.

Turning to Slide 7, we have remained focused on our sustainability commitments and our approach to governance. In May 2020, we held our first Snacking Made Right investor call, coinciding with the release of our Snacking Made Right report. We’ve also engaged with many investors, shareholders, and stakeholders on ESG topics more than ever before. Looking across our ESG agenda, we focus on critical areas like minimizing our environmental impact which involves using our resources like water and energy more efficiently as well as reducing waste and emissions. We also promote sustainable ingredients like wheat and cocoa where we seek to build a more resilient supply chain. Generating a positive social impact is another priority where we work to foster more inclusion and opportunity with local communities. Our key sustainability achievements for the year include meeting all of our 2020 CO2 emissions and waste reduction goals, continued work in collaboration on advancing a more sustainable future for plastics, continued investment in our Cocoa Life program, our $400 million commitment to sustainable cocoa including efforts to prevent child labor, and increased traceability and forest monitoring commitments with our palm oil suppliers.

And in terms of social impact as an organization, I am proud of our work in two areas. We established new multi-year global diversity and inclusion commitments, investing in global D&I leadership as well as plans and programs for our colleagues and communities in which we operate. We also donated nearly $30 million in COVID relief efforts around the world. This was a year where the potential was evident for a company like ours to make an even more positive impact on the world and I’m glad that we made our contribution. Finally, Slide 8, let me share a little more color on our recently announced acquisition of Hu. We are excited to fully welcome them on board following our minority investment in 2019. This is a fast-growing well being snacking brand with a portfolio of on-trend products. Hu’s Vegan, Paleo inspired chocolate will be familiar to many in the United States. They are a leader in specialty and premium retailers already. In addition to chocolate products, they have recently expanded into crackers and have plans to enter other snacking adjacencies.

Overall, the business is growing high double-digits and there is a clear opportunity to scale the business using our distribution and capabilities. Hu is a great brand and a great fit in our portfolio bringing us interesting opportunities in the key well being/premium areas. With that, I will hand to Luca for more details on our financial performance.

Luca Zaramella — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dirk and good afternoon everyone. Our 2020 performance was strong in terms of revenue growth, share gains, profitability, and free cash flow. We delivered volume led revenue growth for the year and the quarter of plus 3.7% and plus 3.2% respectively. Developed markets grew 4.5% for the year and 2.8% for the quarter underpinned by strong execution and share gains. Emerging markets increased 2.3% for the year, which includes a mid-single digit experienced during the height of COVID disruptions. For the quarter, we posted growth of 4.1%. Some additional color on Q4. In developed markets we continue to see elevated consumption for our biscuits category North America albeit growth has slowed down versus first half. In Europe, we delivered strong Q4 in both chocolate and biscuits, consistent with Q3. In emerging markets, we delivered good growth across the majority of our revenue base including double-digit growth in Eastern Europe and mid-single digit growth in EMEA and emerging markets. A small group of markets continue to face economic challenges and headwinds related to higher Gum & Candy exposure. This is predominantly in Latin America, which grew just over 1% in Q4. Overall, we continue to feel good about the emerging markets and their future prospects and in general, they have recovered quite well after the lockdown impact in Q2.

Now on Slide 11 and portfolio performance. This is an important page as it shows how well the vast majority of our business is performing during the pandemic. The strength of biscuits and chocolate, milks and powdered beverages shows that we have an advantaged portfolio with a good geographical footprint and that our execution resulting in meaningful share gains has amplified growth above category rates. Biscuits grew nearly 9% for the year and 7% for the quarter. North America was a big growth driver due to elevated demand and brand investments. Europe and EMEA also delivered strong Q4 results. Oil was a clear standout worldwide growing double-digits and many local [Indecipherable] posted high growth this year and increased penetration. Chocolate grew more than 3% for the year and 5% for the quarter. This includes nearly two points of headwinds from World Travel Retail in the full year and the negative impact of lockdowns in Q2, but overall, this is a great category to be in and on top, our brands continue to perform very well both in the [Indecipherable] and continue to gain share.

Our overall growth rate is negatively impacted by gum and candy and continues to be challenged by reduced [Indecipherable] consumption and mobility restrictions. While we did not see material improvements in Q4 versus Q3, we do expect gradual category improvement through 2021, but we are prudent in terms of those expectations. Now let’s review our market and share performance on Slide 12. Through consistent execution, a significant step up in working media and portfolio of trusted global and local brands, we posted great share results throughout the year, including in the fourth quarter. For the year we held or gained share in 80% of our revenue base, up from 75% last year. Our largest categories delivered strongly as we held or gained share 90% of our biscuits revenue base and 80% of our chocolate revenue base. Notable share gainers for the year included U.S. China and Russia biscuits, U.K., Russia and Australia chocolate and China gum.

Profitability performance was strong for the year and quarter especially in light of approximately $250 million of COVID related costs. Gross profit growth for the year and quarter was driven by strong volume leverage and cost mitigation programs. On the flip side, lower demand in World Travel Retail and Gum resulted in unfavorable mix. Specifically for Q4 a lag between commodities and forex related inflation and the implementation of pricing weighed on the GP line. Overall, we feel good about our profitability and the substantial investment we have made in the business to sustain our growth momentum, including double-digit increases in working media to further support our brands and drive our categories.

Turning to regional performance on Slide 14, North America grew 8.6% for the full year and 4.5% in Q4 driven by elevated biscuit consumption and strong share gains. Share gains were supported by significant working media investments and strong DSD execution. Gum was down double-digits. North America grew more than 19% for the year and nearly 15% during the quarter. Volume leverage effective pricing disciplined overheads management and waste reduction drove this performance despite significant COVID-related costs. Europe grew 2.5% for the year and 3% during the fourth quarter. Our Q4 results were driven by strength across our major markets including the U.K., France, Germany and Russia, resulting in significant share gains. Strong execution and activations around the Christmas season has just finished the year positively. We continue to grow our chocolate business, which was up mid-single digits for the year despite the travel retail headwind.

Biscuits and meals categories also turned in a strong performance. While dollar growth was slightly negative for the year driven by unfavorable mix and COVID cost. That said, trends have improved and we posted nearly 6% OI growth in Q4. EMEA grew 1.7% for the year and 3% for the quarter, showing that the recovery is sustaining across much of the region. India grew low-single digit in the year after declining double-digit in Q2 as a result of severe lockdowns. The country is performing well with double-digit growth in Q4 and the second half behind strong execution share gains and investments. We continue to lead the growth of Chocolates in India while expanding our biscuit platform. We are very pleased with the performance of this country.

China grew high-single digits for the year and quarter driven by continued share gains in both biscuits and gum. Trends in Australia chocolate including share gains had drive solid growth in developed markets for the year. EMEA increased OI dollars by nearly 5% for the year due to strong leverage in the back half. This growth includes the impact of significant increases in A&C and route to market, investments. Latin America grew slightly for the year and just over 1% for the quarter. Excluding Argentina, the region declined low-single digit in Q4. Given gum and holes were over 25% of the business before the pandemic, Latin America is the most impacted by lockdowns for both top and bottom line. Brazil posted low-single digit growth for the year and mid-single digit growth for the quarter. Mexico declined high-single digits for the year and low-double digits for the quarter. LATAM declined low-double digits for the year in the quarter, both due to the weakness of the Gum & Candy markets.

Adjusted OI dollars in Latin America declined 33% for the year and 66% for the quarter, primarily due to scale losses in the gum and candy category as well as timing of the commodities and forex pipeline versus pricing. As we expect some improvements in the gum and candy business as well as better pricing, net of costs, profitability for the region should improve beginning in Q1. We have invested more in working media in Q4 and for the year despite profit pressure.

Moving to EPS, full year EPS grew 6.5%. This growth primarily reflected operating gains, mostly driven by strong revenue results. Now on Slide 19, we delivered full year free cash flow of $3.1 billion. We continue to put great focus on this area and feel very good about the progress we are making. Turning to Slide 20, we returned $3.1 billion to shareholders for the year. This includes an 11% increase in our dividend rate and reinstating savvy purchases in November after a temporary pause related to COVID volatility. We were also active in the debt capital markets refinancing more than $7 billion at attractive rates while significantly expanding our debt average maturity.

Now, let me provide some details around our 2021 outlook. At a high level, we expect an even year in terms of our financial outlook. We expect organic net revenue growth of 3% plus. This is predicated on the expectations that we retain our share gains and continue to invest behind working media and marketing and sales capabilities to support our brands and overcome some of the macro weaknesses we are experiencing in a number of our smaller markets. Biscuits and chocolate from what we see today should continue to do well in 2021, but we will be lapping some elevated growth in 2020 particularly developed markets and for biscuit. On the flip side, there should be some recovery of the and countries mostly impacted by COVID. We have been prudent in our assumptions, mostly for gum as we expect that category to recover more slowly. We usually do not provide quarterly guidance, but given Q1 last year was the strongest quarter, we do expect a lower growth rate in Q1 2021. Overall for 2021, our plan is to deliver high quality growth to beat category dynamics by continue to winning share. We expect EPS growth in the high-single digit range.

This outlook implies continued growth of gross profit dollars, volume leverage, and improved revenue growth management. This outlook also reflects a step-up in commodity and transportation inflation as well as transactional forex headwinds in certain markets. Despite our expectation that COVID costs will subside in 2021 and our Emerge Stronger initiatives will deliver the majority of their benefits, we will reign back the upside to sustain our share gains and to a more recessionary environment. For Q1, we will still face some headwinds in terms of mix impact on profit and price net of cost dynamics that should improve throughout 2021 as pricing is coming in full effect.

With respect to free cash flow, we expect to generate $3 billion plus. This outlook includes the deferred cash tax impact resulting from the participation in the primary offerings of [Indecipherable] last year, headwinds for coffee related taxes is estimated to be approximately $400 million. In this outlook, we also expect an adjusted effective tax rate in the low to mid-20s based on what we know today. Interest expenses of approximately $275 million and share purchases of approximately $2 billion. With that, let’s open the line for questions.

