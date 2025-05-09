Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported its earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.
Reported net sales decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $1.85 billion.
Net sales, excluding the Alcohol Brands segment, on a foreign currency adjusted basis, increased 1.9%.
Net income increased 0.2% to $443 million while earnings per share increased 7.4% to $0.45 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 10.2% to $0.47.
“The Alcohol Brands segment continued to put negative pressure on our financial results. We remain focused on optimizing our personnel and facilities to support the current demand of our Monster Brewing portfolio and innovation pipeline.” – Rodney C. Sacks, Co-CEO
