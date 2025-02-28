Monster Beverage (MNST) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net sales increased 4.7% year-over-year to $1.81 billion. Net sales on a foreign currency adjusted basis increased 7.8%.
Net income decreased 26.2% to $270.7 million and earnings per share decreased 20.8% to $0.28 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.38.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.53 billion at December 31, 2024.
