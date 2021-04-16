Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Finance, Preliminary Transcripts
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
MS Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 16, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning. I will be reading a statement on behalf of Morgan Stanley. Today’s presentation will refer to Morgan Stanley’s earnings release and financial supplement, copies of which are available at morganstanley.com.
Today’s presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures that appear in the earnings release. This presentation may not be duplicated or reproduced without our consent.
I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Gorman.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
PepsiCo (PEP) expects snacks business to remain resilient in the near term
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday that topped expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The stock has gained 7% in the past
For Wells Fargo (WFC), Q1 sets the stage for long-term recovery
Emerging from the slowdown caused by coronavirus, the financial services sector entered fiscal 2021 on a bright note, thanks to improving economic activity and the COVID-driven boom in stock trading.
Top 3 Artificial Intelligence stocks you may consider in 2021
Artificial Intelligence has become an integral part of the US economy. According to the analyst’s insights, AI market revenue in 2020 was $25.9 billion. The AI market in the North