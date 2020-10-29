Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Tim Yocum — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, good afternoon. Welcome to our 2020 third quarter earnings call. With me today are Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO; Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President, Products & Sales; and Kelly Mark, Executive Vice President, Software & Services. Greg and Jason will review our results, along with commentary, and Jack and Kelly will join for Q&A. We’ve posted an earnings presentation and news release at motorolasolutions.com/investor. These materials include GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for your reference. And during the call, we will reference non-GAAP financial results, including those in our outlook, unless otherwise noted.

A number of forward-looking statements will be made during this presentation and during the Q&A portion of the call. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause such differences can be found in today’s earnings news release, in the comments made during this conference call, in the risk factors section of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in our other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Greg.

Greg Brown — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tim. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us today. I’ll start off by sharing a few thoughts about the overall business before Jason takes us through our Q3 results and outlook. First, I’m proud of the team, and I am pleased with our results and execution in these challenging times. During the quarter, we achieved both revenue and earnings per share above the guidance we provided in August, driven by growth in video security, command center software and services. Additionally, we generated $392 million of operating cash flow and strengthened our portfolio by closing the acquisitions of Pelco, a leader in fixed video security solutions; and Callyo, a cloud-based SaaS mobile apps provider for law enforcement.

Second, our Software & Services segment continues to perform well. During the quarter, this segment grew revenue 9%, expanded operating margins by 220 basis points, and generated over half of the operating earnings for the company. We were also awarded the largest command center software order in our history, $120 million plus Next Generation, 911 multi-year contracts. And finally, while the environment with COVID certainly remains fluid, I’m encouraged by the improvements we saw in many areas of our business during the quarter. Orders for body worn cameras were up significantly year-over-year. Sales of fixed video to our government customers were strong. And we saw improved demand from both our public safety LMR and PCR customers versus Q2.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jason to take you through our results and outlook before returning for some final thoughts.

Jason J. Winkler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Greg. Q3 results included revenue of $1.9 billion, down 6% from a year ago, including $55 million from acquisitions. GAAP operating earnings of $352 million and operating margins of 18.9% of sales compared to 20.7% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating earnings of $463 million, down $46 million, and non-GAAP operating margins of 24.8% down from 25.5% in the year ago quarter, due to lower sales in gross margin contribution in the Products and SI segment, partially offset by higher sales, higher gross margins, and improved operating leverage in Software & Services. GAAP operating earnings per share were $1.18 compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 versus $2.04 last year, primarily due to lower sales in the Products and SI segment, partially offset by higher sales, gross margin, and improved operating leverage in Software & Services. Opex in Q3 was $455 million, down $49 million versus last year, primarily due to lower discretionary spend and incentives, partially offset by costs related to acquisitions. The Q3 effective tax rate was 20%, compared to 23% in the year prior, a change driven primarily by higher R&D credits and a favorable U.S. federal return to provision adjustment recorded in the third quarter. Turning to cash flow, Q3 operating cash flow was $392 million, compared with $525 million in the prior year, and free cash flow was $343 million, compared with $465 million in the year prior.

The decrease in cash flow was primarily due to lower sales. Capital allocation for Q3 included $181 million for acquisitions, $109 million in cash dividends, $105 million of share repurchases, and $49 million of capex. Additionally during the quarter, we refinanced upcoming debt maturities with a new $900 million 10-year debt issuance at a rate of 2.3%. And finally, we repaid $400 million against our revolving credit facility, of which $300 million was repaid during the quarter, and $100 million subsequent to quarter end. We expect to repay the remaining $100 million balance by year end. Moving to segment results; Q3 Products and Systems Integration sales were $1.2 billion, down 14% driven by a decline in public safety LMR and PCR, partially offset by growth in video security.

Operating earnings were $219 million, or 18.9% of sales, down 330 basis points from last year, primarily due to lower sales. Some notable Q3 wins and achievements in the segment include a $44 million P25 order with a large U.S. federal customer, a $28 million P25 order for the State of Wyoming, a $20 million P25 order from the State of North Carolina, a $19 million TETRA order for a large international transportation customer, and we saw strong growth in fixed video sales to government customers during the quarter. Moving to our Software & Services segment, revenue was $705 million, up 9% from last year, driven by growth in both Services and Software. Revenue from acquisitions in the quarter was $24 million. Operating earnings were $244 million, or 34.6% of sales, up 220 basis points from last year, driven by higher sales, gross margin, and improved operating leverage.

Some notable Q3 wins in the segment include an over-$120 million Next Generation 911 multi-year contract, a $19 million body-worn and in-car video multi-year as a service contract in North America, and an $18 million P25 multi-year services contract with Seminole County, Florida. Additionally, we received strong orders for body-worn cameras, launched our PremierOne Cloud software suite, and closed the acquisition of Callyo, a cloud-based SaaS mobile application provider for law enforcement. Looking at regional results, North America Q3 revenue was $1.3 billion, down 6% due to declines in public safety, LMR, and professional commercial radio, partially offset by growth in services, video security, and software. International Q3 revenue was $600 million, down 8%, primarily due to decline in public — professional and commercial radio and public safety LMR, partially offset by growth in services, video security and software.

Sales grew in Europe while Latin America declined on continued challenges from COVID-19. Moving to backlog; ending backlog was $10.7 billion, down $361 million compared to last year, driven by revenue recognition on the Airwave and ESN contracts, partially offset by growth in North America and $81 million of favorable currency rates. Sequentially, backlog was up $174 million, driven by growth in North America and $93 million of favorable currency rates. Software & Services backlog was down $44 million, or 1% compared to last year, due to revenue recognition on the Airwave BSN contracts, partially offset by growth in North America multi-year agreements and $74 million of favorable currency rates. Sequentially, backlog was up $138 million, or 2%, due to growth in North America and $83 million of favorable currency.

Products and SI segment backlog was down $317 million, or 10% compared to last year, primarily due to large international deployments and COVID-19 delaying some sales engagements. Sequentially, backlog was up $36 million, or 1%, driven primarily by International. Turning to our outlook, we expect Q4 sales to be down between 6% and 5.5%, with non-GAAP EPS between $2.71 and $2.76 per share. This assumes a weighted average diluted share count of 175 million shares and an effective tax rate of 23% to 24%. For the full year, we now expect sales to be down approximately 6.5%, up from our prior guidance of a 7% decline with non-GAAP EPS between $7.52 and $7.58, up from our prior guidance of $7.40 to $7.52. And our outlook for operating cash flow is now approximately $1.55 billion, up $50 million from our previous guidance, driven by higher earnings and improvements in working capital.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Greg.

Greg Brown — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jason. And let me just end with a few thoughts. First, I’m very pleased with the progress we’re making in our command center software business. Our command center software suite now covers the entire mission-critical workflow from 911 intake to case closure and management. It is a $500 million business, which has been growing consistently and improving its profitability while also transitioning towards the SaaS model. Just this month, we announced our PremierOne Cloud suite, which includes fully functional CAD and mobile and records solutions available on the secure Azure Government Cloud. So this means we now can provide our customers the flexibility of deploying their software either on-prem or in a fully featured cloud deployment.

Currently, we have over 3,500 command center software customers, with over 500 of those using two or more components of the suite. In Q3, half of our new orders were from customers further expanding into the suite, demonstrating this continued growth opportunity as customers embrace integrated software to run their operations. Second, the increased demand we’re seeing for cloud solutions is not just in command center software. Customers are increasingly seeing the benefits of the cloud across their entire workflow. In LMR, or land mobile radio, we’ve launched our CirrusCentral Cloud-based offerings for P25 networks that provide remote management and back up core options for our radio customers. In video security, we launched a video-as-a-service offering for body worn cameras that includes our cloud-based digital evidence management software as well as Avigilon Cloud Services, which now has over 4,000 ACC 7.x sites connected to the cloud.

All of these subscription-based offerings provide increased capabilities to our customers and opportunities for us to grow recurring revenues. And finally, through the global pandemic, natural disasters, and civil unrest, our customers continue to depend on and rely on our solutions as need to have, demonstrating the criticality of what we provide. And our teams and peoples’ resilience and support of our customers around the world was nothing and is nothing short of remarkable. Additionally, we were just recently recognized by The Wall Street Journal as one of the world’s most sustainably managed companies, ranking the 6th highest in the country. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on supporting both our customers and our people while also deploying the capital to drive growth and continued shareholder return.

And with that, Tim, I’ll turn it back to you.

Tim Yocum — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Greg. Before we begin taking questions, I’d like to remind callers to limit themselves to one question and one follow-up to accommodate as many participants as possible. Operator, would you please remind our callers on the line how to ask a question.

