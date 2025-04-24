MRK Earnings: Merck & Co. Q1 adj. profit rises, beats estimates

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, while the pharma company’s sales declined modestly.

First-quarter sales were $15.5 billion, compared to $15.8 billion in the prior year quarter. Pharmaceutical sales declined by 3% while Animal Health sales grew by 5%.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share for the first quarter, compared to $2.07 per share in Q1 2024. The latest number topped expectations. Net profit was $5.08 billion or $2.01 per share in the March quarter, compared to $4.76 billion or $1.87 per share in the same period of last year.

