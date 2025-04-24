Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
MRK Earnings: Merck & Co. Q1 adj. profit rises, beats estimates
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, while the pharma company’s sales declined modestly.
First-quarter sales were $15.5 billion, compared to $15.8 billion in the prior year quarter. Pharmaceutical sales declined by 3% while Animal Health sales grew by 5%.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share for the first quarter, compared to $2.07 per share in Q1 2024. The latest number topped expectations. Net profit was $5.08 billion or $2.01 per share in the March quarter, compared to $4.76 billion or $1.87 per share in the same period of last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q1 2025 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $887.1 million. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $98.6 million, or $0.70
PG Earnings: Procter & Gamble Q3 2025 core earnings rise, beat estimates
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a mixed outcome. Core earnings increased and beat estimates. Core earnings, excluding special items,
Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 5.8% year-over-year to $9.3 billion. Organic revenue growth was 10.2%. Net earnings attributable