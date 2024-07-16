Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues were $15 billion compared to $13.5 billion a year ago.
Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, compared to $2 billion, or $1.24 per share, last year.
The top and bottom line numbers surpassed projections.
The Board of Directors declared a $0.925 quarterly dividend per share, an increase of 7.5 cents, payable on August 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2024.
The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
