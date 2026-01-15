Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue and profits beat estimates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased to $17.9 billion from $16.2 billion a year ago.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $4.4 billion, or $2.68 per share, compared to $3.7 billion, or $2.22 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The firm repurchased $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend per share payable on February 13, 2026 to common shareholders of record on January 30, 2026.

The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

