Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
MSFT Earnings: All you need to know about Microsoft’s Q3 2025 earnings results
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $70.1 billion. Revenue growth was 15% in constant currency.
Net income increased 18% to $25.8 billion, or $3.46 per share, compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock climbing in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.
“Cloud and AI are the essential inputs for every business to expand output, reduce costs, and accelerate growth. From AI infra and platforms to apps, we are innovating across the stack to deliver for our customers.” – Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft
Microsoft returned $9.7 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the third quarter of 2025.
