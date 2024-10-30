Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

MSFT Earnings: Highlights of Microsoft’s Q1 2025 report

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported strong revenues and earnings growth for the first quarter of 2025. The results benefitted from the growing demand for the tech giant’s cloud services.

Microsoft Q1 2025 earnings infographic

First-quarter revenue totaled $65.6 billion, compared to $56.5 billion in the same period of 2024. The Intelligent Cloud division, which includes the Azure business, contributed significantly to the top-line growth.

Net income increased to $24.7 billion or $3.30 per share in the September quarter from $22.3 billion or $2.99 per share in the previous year’s comparable period.

Prior Performance

