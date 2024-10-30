Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
MSFT Earnings: Highlights of Microsoft’s Q1 2025 report
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported strong revenues and earnings growth for the first quarter of 2025. The results benefitted from the growing demand for the tech giant’s cloud services.
First-quarter revenue totaled $65.6 billion, compared to $56.5 billion in the same period of 2024. The Intelligent Cloud division, which includes the Azure business, contributed significantly to the top-line growth.
Net income increased to $24.7 billion or $3.30 per share in the September quarter from $22.3 billion or $2.99 per share in the previous year’s comparable period.
