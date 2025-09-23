MU Earnings: Micron Q4 profit rises on strong revenue growth, beats Street view

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings more than doubled year-over-year, beating estimates.

The Idaho-headquartered semiconductor company reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.18 per share in the year-ago period. Earnings beat estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $3.20 billion or $2.83 per share in Q4, compared to $887 million or $0.79 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose sharply to $11.3 billion from $7.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues to be around $12.50 billion ± $300 million. The forecast for Q1 earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, is $3.75 ± $0.15.

Commenting on the results, Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, “In fiscal 2025, we achieved all-time highs across our data center business and are entering fiscal 2026 with strong momentum and our most competitive portfolio to date. As the only U.S.-based memory manufacturer, Micron is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the AI opportunity ahead.”

