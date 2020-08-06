Mylan N.V. (MYL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Melissa Trombetta — Head of Global Investor Relations

Thank you, Brandy. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Mylan’s second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Mylan’s Executive Chairman, Robert Coury; Chief Executive Officer, Heather Bresch; President, Rajiv Malik; Chief Commercial Officer, Tony Mauro; and Chief Financial Officer, Ken Parks.

During today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements on a number of matters, including financial guidance for 2020 and the proposed transaction pursuant to which Mylan will combine with Pfizer, Inc.’s Upjohn business in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction to create a new company that will be named Viatris.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results or events to differ materially from today’s projections. Please refer to the earnings release we furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K earlier today, as well as our supplemental earnings slides, all of which are posted on our website at investor.mylan.com for a fuller explanation of those risks and uncertainties and the limits applicable to forward-looking statements.

Mylan routinely posts information that may be important to investors on this website, and we use this website address as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure. In addition, we will be referring to certain actual and projected financial metrics of Mylan on an adjusted basis, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We will refer to these measures as adjusted and present them in order to supplement your understanding and assessment of our financial performance.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The most directly comparable GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures are available in our second quarter 2020 earnings release and supplemental earnings slides as well as in the Investors section of our website. Please note that this call relates to Mylan’s second quarter 2020 earnings and we will be limited in what we can speak during Q&A regarding Viatris, and we will not be speaking about the Upjohn business.

Let me also remind you that the information discussed during the call, except for the participants’ questions, is the property of Mylan and cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Mylan’s expressed written permission. An archived copy of today’s call will be available on our website and will remain available for a limited time.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Heather.

Heather Bresch — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thank you, Melissa. Good morning and thank you for joining us on what could be Mylan’s last earnings call. While we know all good things must come to an end, the team is ready to turn the page and is looking forward to Viatris becoming a reality and a global leader in the health care sector. I’m going to start

I’m going to start today by giving a brief overview of our performance to-date, COVID’s impact and updated guidance for the year. Rajiv and Tony will elaborate on the performance of our regions, key products as well as an integration planning update, and Ken will review the detailed financial results for Q2 and the first half of the year. Lastly, Robert will provide perspective on the progress we continue to make towards becoming Viatris.

Before we dive into results, I first would like to reiterate that Mylan remains committed to the health and safety of our employees, our patients and the global healthcare community at large. The COVID pandemic has forced all of us to acknowledge and grapple with difficult uncertainties, and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of those who have been directly impacted. At the same time, I continue to be inspired by our employees around the world, especially our essential workers who have allowed us to continue to deliver important medicines during these unprecedented times. Thanks to their efforts, our plants remain operational and our supply chain and customer service levels continue unabated. Additionally, we continue to leverage our resources and expertise in the fight against COVID-19 through potential prevention and treatment efforts.

Now, turning to our results. We believe our results from the first half of the year better represent the underlying performance of the business due to the fact that any COVID-19 related gains in Q1 were more than offset by the negative impact of the pandemic in Q2. During the first six months of the year, we delivered a solid performance that demonstrates the strong fundamentals of our business and our continued ability to actively and successfully manage through this time.

The favorable results for the first six months are in line with our expectations. We achieved $5.35 billion of total revenues, up 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA of $1.63 billion, up 5% year-over-year. While we experienced a decrease in adjusted SG&A in the first six months of the year, partly due to COVID, our proactive business transformation efforts targeted at aligning investments with top-line returns represent a more important example of our ability to focus on not only maintaining our margins for 2020, but also continuing to drive sustainable long-term benefit for the business. On a year-to-date basis, our adjusted free cash flow is up 17% over the same period in 2019, and we expect sequential growth in the second part of the year, which speaks to the durable cash flow portfolio of our business.

Looking forward to the remainder of the year, we’re tightening our full-year guidance within the ranges of our original expectations for both adjusted EBITDA and total revenues. On adjusted EBITDA, we expect to be able to substantially maintain our original target for the full year while tightening the range to between $3.3 billion and $3.7 billion. And on revenue, we’re tightening our full-year range to between $11.5 billion and $12 billion.

Our outlook for the rest of the year includes some important data points. First, it’s clear that overall COVID-19 recovery efforts are occurring slower than anticipated and may continue at least through the end of this year. As a result, we expect that our total revenues, which absorbed a 2% net decline in the first half of the year, to have an overall similar negative impact of 2% in the second half of the year. And on EBITDA, while we are seeing savings in SG&A due to COVID, these are being partially offset by the previously announced delay in the implementation of the restructuring portion of our business transformation initiative, also due to COVID. With all of that said, it’s important to note that we do not anticipate significant change to overall demand in our underlying base business.

Before I turn the call over, and on behalf of themanagement team, I would like to take a minute and thank Ken for his service and partnership over the years. We wish him all the best in his next venture. I look forward to partnering closely with Paul Campbell, our Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, during this interim transition period.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Rajiv for further commentary.

Rajiv Malik — President and Director

Thank you, Heather, and good morning, everyone. I would like to extend a warm welcome to my fellow Mylan colleagues and future Viatris colleagues joining today’s call. As we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our workforce remains our number one priority. I would like to echo Heather’s remark and thank our front-line workers who are keeping our operations running. It is because of their efforts that we have been able to maintain supply continuity and strong customer service levels across the globe without any meaningful disruption during the first half of 2020. I would also like to thank our sales force who have provided continued support to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

We recognize the important role we play in fighting this pandemic and continue to seek opportunities to effectively deploy our resources and expertise. For example, during this quarter, we signed a global collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences to commercialize remdesivir in 127 low and middle income countries. In less than 90 days of signing the agreement, we ramped up our science, production, received regulatory approval in India and started commercially supplying the product in that market, reflecting the strength of our scientific capabilities and global operations. We look forward to further expanding access to this critical medicine in other countries.

As I walk through our first half financial results, I’ll explain the impact of COVID-19 to our performance. We delivered $5.4 billion in total revenues in the first half of the year, which is a 3% constant currency growth versus the prior year. The durability and diversity of our portfolio and the strength of our underlying business allowed us to absorb a 2% negative revenue impact as a result of COVID-19.

For North America, our net sales were $2 billion in the first six months, which are up 3% on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year. We continue to benefit from implementing of our business transformation program. In the US, this has helped us reshape our largely commodity oral solid portfolio to a more diversified portfolio of conflationary [Phonetic] biosimilar and brand products. Our two main product drivers this half are Wixela, a generic to ADVAIR, and Yupelri, our nebulize-once-daily LAMA. Regarding Wixela, we are excited that we have been able to grow our market share from 20% in the first half of 2019 to 33% in the first half of this year. Also Yupelri achieved a 92% share of nebulized LAMA market and a 16% share of long-acting nebulized market. Overall, COVID-19 had a very minimal net impact in the region.

In Europe, our net sales totaled $2 billion in the first half of the year. These results are up 7% on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year due to the higher volumes of existing products and new launches. Similar to USA, we are realizing the benefits of applying a highly disciplined financial lens to our European business as a result of business transformation. We have not only right-sized our portfolio by eliminating certain negative contribution margin products, but also have focused our investments in selling and marketing. As a result of this, we have seen strong growth of our key brands such as Dymista, Brufen, EpiPen and Creon and continued sales growth of Hulio, our biosimilar to Humira. These growth drivers helped us absorb the negative 3% revenue impact to the European segment due to the COVID-19 as a result of lower demand of certain brand and OTC products.

In the rest of the world, our net sales totaled $1.3 billion for the first half of the year, which is a 3% decline on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year. While our ARV business performed strongly, COVID-19 had a 3% negative revenue impact primarily due to slower than anticipated recovery in Brazil, Russia, China and some other emerging markets.

I am excited now to share some key pipeline updates. Our scientists, regulatory experts, the IP legal team working closely with our development partners, have made tremendous strides in advancing key programs. The scientific platform we have built is a diversified across dosage form delivery systems and therapeutic areas with a focus on moving up the science spectrum.

science spectrum.

Our global biosimilar franchise is one of our key long-term growth opportunities. Tony will walk you through the commercial progress we have made over the last year in several of our key markets, while I will provide updates on our development programs. Before Tony and I provide our respective updates, I would like to acknowledge our strong partnership with Biocon Biologics to execute on our trial programs.

Beginning with Semglee, our insulin glargine, we received our FDA approval in June, and we are excited to launch it in the coming weeks and expand access for the millions of Americans living with diabetes, while also reducing the cost burden to the US healthcare system. Additionally, we have submitted to agency all necessity documentation to seek biosimilar interchangeability. Given the complexity in bringing this type of product to the market, we believe Semglee will have a long revenue stream with a slower ramp up.

Continuing with our commitment to developing more affordable insulin, we have progressed our Insulin Aspart program. Our BLA and marketing authorization for a biosimilar to NovoLog is now under review with FDA and the European health authorities. Our BLA for our biosimilar to Avastin is under review with FDA and is expected to be approved by the end of this year. Our marketing authorization remains under review with the European health authorities.

Our Phase 3 clinical trial for our biosimilar to EYLEA remain on track to support a BLA filing for the fourth quarter of 2021. Our biosimilar to Enbrel, Nepexto received European marketing authorization in June and is on track to launch in Germany this month, followed by additional European markets by the end of the year. Our biosimilar to Humira, Hulio received FDA approval last month. As per our patent license agreement with AbbVie, we’ll be able to launch Hulio in the US in July 2023.

Also, we confirmed in June that we are advancing our development program with Revance for a biosimilar to BOTOX. At this stage, we are in the process of scaling up, validating the characterization and performing pre-clinical work with a goal to start our clinical program, which has been pre-agreed with FDA. Our goal is to bring this product to the market by 2025.

I will now provide you an update on some other pipeline products beginning with dimethyl fumarate. In parallel with our significant US District Court in invalidating [Phonetic] Biogen’s Tecfidera 514 patent, we have been working closely with FDA to expedite and finalize the review of our ANDA. We believe agency is prioritizing their review to complete it before the target action date.

We continue to invest in our industry-leading infectious disease portfolio. Very recently, European Commission and DCGI in India granted marketing authorization for pretomanid, a novel compound developed by a non-profit TB Alliance for use in a new regimen for treating highly drug-resistant form of pulmonary tuberculosis. Mylan is proud to be a TB Alliance’s global commercialization partner for pretomanid as a part of this treatment.

Moving onto our respiratory portfolio, we remain on track to receive tentative approval from FDA for our first-to-file Generic Symbicort by end of this year. Our 30-month stay is March of ’21. Our glatiramer acetate once-a-month program is progressing well. We announced in June an additional investment in Mapi Pharma to support continued advancement on the Phase 3 clinical study to further strengthen our multiple sclerosis offering in US.

Since the approval of glatiramer acetate injection, we have been steadily strengthening our development pipeline of complex injectables. We currently have and does under active review at FDA for generics of Victoza, Invega Trinza, Invega Sustenna, Venofer, Injectafer and glucagon. We have a rich pipeline of long-acting and complex injectable products in development using multiple technologies such as depot gels, microspheres, liposomes and peptides.

In regards to our continued expansion into high-value product opportunities, we remain on track to initiate our Phase 2 clinical study by end of this year for our MR-107A01 [Phonetic] program, which is being developed as a non-narcotic oral analgesic for management of moderate-to-severe pain. We also remain on track to progress the development of MR-106A01 [Phonetic], which is a novel synthetic antimicrobial peptide that is being developed as a topical product for burn wound treatment. Our pipeline also includes a focus on key future growth markets like China. We are filing Dymista for approval this quarter and will initiate clinical programs for YUPELRI and PERFOROMIST later this year as we continue to explore more opportunities to expand our presence in China.

Lastly, while Robert will cover certain aspects of the Upjohn transaction, I would like to take a moment to share how excited I am about the progress we have made on integration planning. Over the last year, Mylan and Upjohn teams have been working together as we prepare for the deal close with a focus on a quality separation and integration. Everyone’s hard work is building a strong foundation for Viatris, and setting us up for success on day one and beyond. And we look forward to sharing the Viatris story more with analysts and investors over the coming months.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Tony. Thanks.

Anthony Mauro — Chief Commercial Officer

Thank you, Rajiv, and good morning, everyone. First, I want to echo Heather and Rajiv’s sentiments that we are pleased with the overall performance of our business and are proud of the portfolio we have built that can withstand the short-term impacts we are experiencing in the current environment.

Before I get into our commercial performance for the quarter, I want to address our continued efforts to keep our sales force and customers safe and healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have equipped our sales team with virtual tools to allow them to provide the same level of service their customers are used to receiving. With these tools, we’ve been able to provide continued support and service to health care providers, including hosting more than 2,500 webinars and conducting more than 0.5 million video calls.

At the same time, our product service levels to customers across the markets remain strong and at the highest rates we’ve had in many years. We are incredibly grateful to our sales force and commercial teams for their strong performance, flexibility and continued dedication throughout the quarter and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have allowed us to continue setting new standards in health care and advance our mission.

We’ve begun to return some of our field force to face-to-face interactions while adhering to health officials’ guidelines. And we will continue to monitor market conditions in all regions in which we operate to ensure that we are bringing our sales force back to the field in a way that ensures their and our customers’ safety while meeting the needs of health care providers and patients around the world.

Turning to our commercial results for the quarter. Our ability to perform in what has continued to be a dynamic and challenging environment underscores the strength and resilience of our commercial platform. We are very proud of our first-half performance where I’ve seen positive growth in many of our key markets, including in North America, specifically with growth in two of our key respiratory products, Wixela, which had grown 62%, and YUPELRI, which has grown more than 600% in the first half of 2020 versus the prior year. We also had a positive growth in Europe, which helped offset rest-of-world business decline, largely due to more significant impact of COVID-19 in expansion and emerging markets.

Moving on to a vital part of our long-term strategy, I would now like to take a deep dive into our biosimilars business. We continue to be pleased with the initial growth and pockets of success in our global biosimilars franchise as we are approaching the $1 billion milestone and expected cumulative sales with 90% of this value coming over the last two years. We have built one of the largest and most diverse

most diverse franchises in the industry, including products across multiple therapeutic categories.

As we have stated in the past, the biosimilars franchise is one with long-term growth opportunities, with more than 100 launches spanning across more than 60 unique markets across the world. As a result, I remain confident in our ability to continue to develop and globally commercialize our biosimilars franchise with the potential of becoming a cornerstone of our business over the long-term. We are seeing many positive signs in the markets, which I will expand upon.

Turning to highlights of our biosimilars business by region. We continue to expand our biosimilars franchise in the US, and we’re pleased to receive FDA approval this quarter for Semglee, a biosimilar to Lantus, and for Hulio, a biosimilar to Humira. As we have commented before, this is a long-term franchise strategy that will reap the rewards in the years to come. And although we know we have much work to do in these initial phases, we continue to be encouraged by the performance of products like Ogivri, a biosimilar to Herceptin, where our market share has more than tripled in the past three months to nearly 6%, as well as a renewed growth in Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta, increasing our share to nearly 16% of the prefilled-syringe market in the US. In addition, Ogivri in Canada has captured 23% of the entire market and is the number one ranked biosimilar to trastuzumab in both value and volume.

In Europe, we continue to be encouraged by the opportunities that lie ahead in many of the markets. Our Ogivri has double-digit share in nine markets in the region and is advancing share in the critical markets like France and Sweden. Hulio has also found success in markets like Germany, France and Finland. In Germany, we are seeing more than 13% share of the entire market and share of the biosimilars market exceeding 20% for the first time. We have double-digit biosimilar share on Hulio in 10 markets in Europe. We see significant opportunities ahead and are projecting nearly 100% growth in the early stages of the biosimilars business in Europe in 2020 over the prior year.

For the Rest of World segment, we have seen more than 40% growth year-over-year and now offer biosimilar products in more than 40 countries. We have been very pleased with our performance in markets like Tunisia, Morocco and the Philippines, where we have retained a market leadership position for Hertraz, our biosimilar to Herceptin, as well as in Australia, where we are now the number one biosimilar to trastuzumab, representing 75% of the biosimilars market.

In closing, as we have mentioned, our biosimilars strategy has been and continues to be about developing and executing on this long-term global franchise, focusing on market relevance and global leadership as it relates to this extremely important area for patient access and payer savings around the world. We are beginning to see signs of our hard work and efforts materialize in the market and are pleased with the early trajectory of our biosimilars business. We remain confident that our experience, scientific capabilities and commercial platform position us to expand this business and be a leader in the biosimilar space.

With that, let me turn it over to Ken to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Ken Parks — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Tony, and good morning, everyone. As you’ve seen in our press release this morning and have heard throughout this call, our first-half 2020 results showcase Mylan’s ability to perform in a challenging environment and underscore the resiliency as well as the durability of the platform we’ve built over the last decade.

Embedded in our strong first half results was a more pronounced impact from COVID in the second quarter. Q2 revenues of $2.7 billion were 4% lower than the prior year and 2% lower on a constant currency basis. Consolidated revenues were negatively impacted approximately 5% as a result of the COVID pandemic. A portion of this was the reversal of the accelerated buying we saw at the end of the first quarter as customers and patients primarily in Europe began to react to the early signs of the ramp in the pandemic. As disclosed in our first quarter conference call, we estimated this accelerated buying to be approximately $50 million or 2% of first quarter sales.

As the pandemic continued to take hold globally, we saw second quarter revenues negatively impacted by lower retail pharmacy demand, lower patient hospital visits and a materially lower number of in-person meetings with prescribers and payers mostly in Europe and the Rest of World segments. That said, first half revenues were flat year-over-year and up approximately 3%, excluding the impact of currency exchange.

Pricing declines remained relatively consistent at down low to mid-single digits overall, and volumes of existing products grew 5%, including the negative impact of COVID. New product launch revenues contributed $163 million in the first half of the year, and we expect an additional $450 million of new product launches in the second half.

Moving to gross margins. In the second quarter, our adjusted gross margins remained strong at 54.3%. That’s up 50 basis points from the same period last year, reflecting higher gross profit from sales of existing products in North America, primarily driven by sales of Wixela as well as the contribution of new products. This impact was partially offset by lower gross margins on sales of existing products in the Rest of World segment, including China and other expansion markets.

From a segment profitability standpoint, North America increased 3% in the quarter, excluding cost associated with the Morgantown restructuring and remediation program. This increase reflects contributions from new product sales, higher volumes of sales from existing products, partially offset by impacts from lower pricing on existing products driven by changes in the competitive environment, including levothyroxine.

Europe segment profitability also expanded, up 28% in the quarter, partially driven by favorable product mix. Conversely, Rest of World segment profitability declined, down 22% mainly due to the negative impact of COVID-19 and lower pricing on existing products, primarily due to government pricing reductions in Japan. In addition, all segments benefited from lower selling and marketing costs, and both Europe and Rest of World segments’ profitability results were negatively impacted by foreign currency translation.

Second quarter adjusted R&D was down 4% compared to 2019 due to reprioritization of global programs as well as certain timing impacts in response to the pandemic. During the quarter, adjusted SG&A spending declined 11% year-over-year, reflecting lower than anticipated selling and marketing investments, lower travel and entertainment activities and lower legal expenses, primarily in response to the COVID pandemic, along with the ongoing active management of the business.

For Q2, we reported adjusted net earnings of $574 million and adjusted EBITDA of $879 million, an increase of 8% and 4% respectively. For the first six months of the year, adjusted net earnings and adjusted EBITDA grew a healthy 9% and 5% on revenues that grew 3% on a constant currency basis.

Turning to cash flow. For the first three months ended June 30th, 2020, adjusted free cash flow was $522 million, bringing first half adjusted free cash flow to $879 million, that’s up 17% and up $129 million over the same period in 2019. While we don’t presently see any negative liquidity trends related to the pandemic, we do continue to monitor those trends very closely. We expect adjusted free cash flow to increase in the second half of the year, in line with seasonally increasing profitability, coupled with ongoing realization of working capital velocity initiatives.

During the second quarter, we repaid EUR500 million of scheduled debt maturities and reduced our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to 3.4 times, in line with our expectations

our expectations and well below our covenant requirements.

We continue to anticipate full year adjusted free cash flow generation consistent with 2019 levels, which will support achievement of our $1 billion debt repayment target for the full year. We expect our cash flow from operations along with our existing borrowing facilities, which provide liquidity up to $2.6 billion, will be more than sufficient to meet all possible liquidity needs in the near-term. As always, we remain fully committed to our investment-grade credit ratings and to further reducing leverage.

Finally, as you’ve heard earlier, we’re narrowing our full year 2020 guidance ranges. Revenues are now expected to be in the range of $11.5 billion to $12 billion, absorbing the ongoing headwinds from the COVID pandemic. And while we’re seeing savings in SG&A due to COVID, these savings are being partially offset by the delayed implementation of the restructuring portion of our business transformation plans, also due to COVID. As a result, we now expect full year adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion, also tightening that previous range and raising the low end of the range. At the midpoint of this range, $3.5 billion, this implies slightly less than $1.9 billion of adjusted EBITDA for the second half of the year and, as usual, we expect the fourth quarter to contribute relatively more adjusted EBITDA than the third quarter.

We also continue to expect a full year adjusted effective tax rate between 18% and 19% and a full year average diluted share count between 516 million and 520 million shares, consistent with our earlier guidance.

Before I wrap up my comments, I must take a minute to express my sincere thanks for the honor to have had the opportunity to serve this company, its stakeholders and, most importantly, this team for the last four years. The unwavering dedication by all 35,000 employees to the company’s mission is truly unparalleled. While I’m extremely excited for my next opportunity, I will always be watching my Mylan and Viatris colleagues, cheering them on as they continue to reshape the global health care landscape, ensuring access to affordable medications for the world’s population.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Robert.

Robert J. Coury — Executive Chairman and Director

Thanks, Ken, and good morning. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we sincerely appreciate all your contributions and accomplishments for Mylan and do wish you all the best in the next phase of your career.

I would like to take a moment to offer my sincere gratitude to all the Mylan employees worldwide and their families for the remarkable resilience and determination as we continue to deliver on our mission of providing patients around the globe with continued access to needed medicines even though the global COVID-19 pandemic.

I also would like to welcome all of our future Upjohn colleagues listening to this call. I am proud of our management team’s leadership in always putting the safety of our colleagues around the world first. While focus on safety remains paramount, as you heard from Heather and the management team, what is also truly impressive is Mylan’s employees continues and how they just continue to deliver on the solid performance, and especially in the second quarter.

While the management team provided an update on the year-to-date, I would now like to turn my attention to where we stand with respect to our pending transaction with Pfizer’s Upjohn, and how I continue to see 2021 shaping up directionally, with official guidance to follow directly from Viatris’ management team following the close.

As many of you know, we held an extraordinary general meeting on June 30th for shareholders to vote on the Viatris transaction. We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming support we received, which was demonstrated by the fact that 99.6% of the shares voting were in favor of the transaction. With the approval of our shareholders, the only remaining external requirements to close the transaction are a few regulatory approvals, and we are still on track to close in the fourth quarter.

While we have continued to work towards closing, the Viatris management team recently began the process of meeting virtually with many of our top Mylan shareholders and covering sell-side analysts, as we previously promised. During these meetings, Michael, Rajiv, and Sanjeev not only demonstrated their cohesive alignment, passion and excitement to lead this great new organization, but they also conveyed their confidence in being able to deliver significant long-term value to shareholders.

We expect those conversations to continue as we expand our shareholder engagement activities, including with the Pfizer shareholders who will become Viatris shareholders, through the closing and beyond. I will soon be personally reaching out to the Pfizer shareholders to set up their own meet-and-greets with the future Viatris management team. With that said, I would like to sincerely thank all those who have participated in these meet-and-greet sessions to-date.

In addition to all the milestones achieved to-date as we look forward to closing, I would now like to lay out a number of key next steps of interest to the future Viatris investment community. Step one, first and foremost, is to close this transaction, which we are on track to do in the fourth quarter. Without speaking for Pfizer, I can certainly tell you that both organizations remain highly focused on bringing this transaction to a successful close.

Step two. It is for the Viatris Board of Directors to then immediately initiate our new business model focused on total shareholder return and a more shareholder-friendly capital allocation program beginning with the initiation of a meaningful and attractive dividend after the first full quarter following closing, while also rapidly beginning to pay down debt to meet our stated target of 2.5 times leverage ratio.

Step three. At the end of February or early March, when Viatris reports its fourth quarter earnings, you can expect the new Viatris management team to provide the opening guidance for Viatris’ first full quarter 2021, which I often refer to as the trough year, during a live Investor Day. It is expected that the guidance delivered will take all relevant country-specific headwinds into consideration. For example, and among others, China’s VBP, Japan Lyrica LOE, and any other potential headwinds that will be known at the time, including any effects as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Step four. Viatris’ management must demonstrate its ability to deliver consistent and transparent results in a predictable and measurable way at the same time while integrating both businesses and achieving our targets of at least $1 billion in synergies over the first four years of operations.

Step five. We will launch Viatris’ new global health care gateway, which will be the house of discipline responsible for all future capital investments to fuel Viatris’ future growth.

With that said, I will answer — I will try to answer any remaining questions of interest regarding Viatris during the Q&A session. But before I conclude, I would like to state that given Viatris’ vast global profile with now 70% of its business outside the United States and diverse global reach, as well as our commitment to total shareholder return and corporate social responsibility, we believe that Viatris will be perfectly situated to attract even a broader shareholder base around the world. Therefore, we intend to explore ways to unlock value beyond our current US-centric shareholder base by exploring additional potential listings on other international exchange trading platforms.

In closing, before turning the call over to the operator, I would like to conclude by underscoring how very excited we are to launch Viatris in its mission to empower people around the world to live healthier at every stage of life. As we anticipate this to be our last Mylan’s quarterly earnings call, and although Heather will remain with us until we close, I would also like to thank Heather in this forum. Heather, on behalf of

Heather, on behalf of our Board of Directors and all of our Mylan employees, for your exemplary true leadership and lasting contributions that you have made to Mylan, our industry and patients around the world, thank you.

And now, as we start the Q&A session, I would ask that you please limit yourself to one question in the spirit of time and respect for others on the call. I’ll now turn the call over to the operator.

Questions and Answers:

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from the line of Chris Schott of JPMorgan.

Chris Schott — JPMorgan — Analyst

Great. Thanks so much for all the details today. I just want — just elaborating a little bit more on Viatris and capital deployment priorities beyond the dividend. I guess, can you give a little more color of how you think about deploying the cash flow of the company as we think about business developments? Kind of where should we think about those efforts being most focused? And as part of that, is BD and kind of partnerships that you’ve talked about the past, is that what we should think about as the primary drivers of growth of the business over time or do you think that the organic portfolio itself can generate growth once we get past that 2021 trough year? Thank you so much.

Robert J. Coury — Executive Chairman and Director

Thanks, Chris. I would say 100% both. I would say all the above. And especially, as what we’ve been producing out of our own organic R&D, you can definitely expect more of that. But equally, because of what we created, business development and attracting partners around the globe, all of that will reside in the global healthcare gateway.

I simply see the future of Viatris being represented on really two platforms. One, it will be the two 60-plus-year-old companies coming together and really executing on what that base business is. And then off to the right, I see the global healthcare gateway, the real engine, we call it the House of Discipline, because that’s where all capital investments will reside. And that’s where you will see all excess cash flow and capital being placed to compete, whether it’s the organic R&D, whether it’s business development, whether it’s collaborations or joint ventures, all of it will be competing in the global healthcare gateway.

I envision that the Street after — envision future conference calls with the new management team, I expect to report on the base platform, and I don’t really expect that to be very much. We will report the results, because we have very experienced management team that will execute, deliver on the numbers, but I do expect a great majority of time being spent with Michael, Rajiv, especially on the global healthcare gateway, for each new opportunity that we put inside there. And I really believe that’s how you’re going to be able to follow the company on a going-forward basis.

Next question?

Thank you. Your next question comes from Randall Stanicky of RBC Capital Markets.

Randall Stanicky — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Great. Thanks. Robert, the press is reporting that President Trump is going to announce an Executive Order today called Buy American to attract the US government to buy drugs from US factories. This has been in the press quite a bit recently. In fact, an opportunity for Mylan or Viatris, and how do you think about how that could impact the generic landscape? Thanks.

Robert J. Coury — Executive Chairman and Director

Heather?

Heather Bresch — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Yeah. Thanks, Randall. I guess, first, I’d say that it needs to be sustainable and not political. I think that certainly we would participate in something that is over the longer-term and sustainable for the US. I think, probably as you’re aware, the Buy American Act actually passed in 1933. So there has been a longstanding Act in place that over the years has applied to the pharmaceutical industry in such ways that truly has disincentivized manufacturing here in the United States. And I think there would need to be very significant structural changes into the market dynamics and pricing in the US healthcare system to incentivize API and/or drug manufacturing in this country.

Robert J. Coury — Executive Chairman and Director

But I’m going to only add — I really believe, Randall, because of what we created, I believe every single country is going to really focus inwardly on where they want their priorities. But as we stated in the past, there will be no one country or no one company that could ever really manufacture and develop all that they need to serve 100% of the population. What I envision Viatris being able to do is to serve as the — really the next natural secondary source that all countries are going to need. I do see a potential upside opportunity, just like we were approached on remdesivir, hydrochloroquine or any other needs that I see arise in the world. And it’s not just limited in the United States.

I think, Rajiv, you can comment about how the India government and other governments are approaching. So, I do think that having a global supply chain, especially in the healthcare industry, especially in pharmaceuticals, just given the global supplies we need, it’s not going to become unwounded, so to speak. There is going to be a big need for, I think, our global platform, and I do see some potential opportunity.

Randall Stanicky — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Robert J. Coury — Executive Chairman and Director

Hey, Brandy, next question.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat of Evercore.

Umer Raffat — Evercore — Analyst

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my question. I wanted to focus on Viatris, Robert, but the two parts, if I may. First, as we think about many of the licensing deals that are happening in China recently, I’ve tried to aggregate them and look through them. And the one thing that stands out is, Upjohn has not been landing any. And all of them are going to Chinese players. So, how should we be thinking about Viatris as a partner-of-choice in China going forward and do you think that could partially be because the deals are not done yet and maybe there is a bit of a standstill?

And secondly, Robert, I know you guys do extensive legal diligence, and one of the key sticking points in pro forma numbers is Lyrica Japan, and there is some element of mixed feedback coming up on the recent Japanese Patent Office ruling on whether the upheld claims do support exclusivity through 2022 or the claims that were not upheld, do they ensure that generics get in? I’d be very curious on your take on these. Thank you very much.

