Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 2023 revenue and earnings increase

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a leading financial services company that operates stock exchanges, on Tuesday, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

  • First-quarter net revenues increased by 2% to $914 million from $892 million in the prior year period
  • Annualized recurring revenue advanced by 7% annually to $2.04 billion; annualized SaaS revenues were up 11%
  • Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $302 million or $0.61 per share from $284 million or $0.57 per share last year
  • The company returned $257 million to shareholders during the three-month period, comprising $159 million of share repurchases and $98 million of dividends

