Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 2023 revenue and earnings increase

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a leading financial services company that operates stock exchanges, on Tuesday, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2023.
- First-quarter net revenues increased by 2% to $914 million from $892 million in the prior year period
- Annualized recurring revenue advanced by 7% annually to $2.04 billion; annualized SaaS revenues were up 11%
- Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $302 million or $0.61 per share from $284 million or $0.57 per share last year
- The company returned $257 million to shareholders during the three-month period, comprising $159 million of share repurchases and $98 million of dividends
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2023 results
Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net sales and adjusted earnings. First-quarter net sales dropped 18% year-over-year
Earnings: Highlights of United Airlines’ (UAL) Q1 2023 results
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) Tuesday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2023 when the aviation firm's revenues increased sharply. The company reported a net loss
LMT Stock: Should you invest in Lockheed Martin this year?
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a top aerospace and defense company, with more than two-thirds of its sales coming from US government deals. While the Russia war posed various