NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Charles Zhaoxuan Yang — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Margaret. And thank you everyone for participating in today’s call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that all percentages are based on renminbi. We are pleased to report another strong quarter with financial and operational growth across all of our primary line of businesses.

Our total net revenues increased by around 27% year-over-year, reaching RMB18.7 billion for the third quarter. Our net income from continuing operations was RMB3 billion, which includes a net foreign exchange loss of RMB1.6 billion, compared with RMB4.1 billion one year ago, which included a net gain on foreign exchange rates.

Net revenues from online games services grew by 20% year-over-year, reaching RMB13.9 billion in the third quarter, driven primarily by the resilience of our existing titles, a best illustration of our operational efficiency, in addition to our R&D expertise. For our PC games net revenues, we delivered 13% growth year-over-year, well above the general industry trend with new expansion packs launched for the summer holidays. Our legacy PC titles including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II continued their strength into the third quarter. As two of the largest and longest-running game IPs in China, both games continue to attract a loyal crowd after nearly two decades of operation and we continue to build on that.

Take FWJ as an example, all linked with strong IP effect, we successfully launched FWJ H5, a more casual version on mobile attracting returning FWJ fans and other MMO players. We continue to expand our strong game portfolio through consistent creation of successful new titles and franchises. We are able to create blockbusters because our games each introduce gameplay and standards that the market has never seen before. Many of them opened up brand new categories that others are eager to follow. This is particularly well demonstrated by the success we have had in SLG and ACG-themed games.

We launched Invincible in 2015 which pioneered a new SLG gameplay that has been dealt invincible-like SLG with new game rules such as resetting gamers’ scores every season and creating a new combat model that encourages players to strategize and form alliances. Overall, the game introduced a much more balanced game experience for SLG gamers. In the last five years, since its launch, Invincible has grown steadily and organically in terms of both users and revenue. Celebrating its fifth-year anniversary in October, Invincible once again reached the top-5 on China’s iOS game grossing charts, further strengthening its position as one of China’s biggest SLG titles.

Despite numerous Invincible-like games popping up in the market, Invincible holds unwavering loyalty from its fan community who are going to build upon our expertise in the SLG genre and continue to innovate. Our plans include next generation SLG games such as The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War and Infinite Lagrange for both China and the global markets.

ACG is another widely talked about genre and our launch of Onmyoji in 2016 was one of the major factors in turning ACG into a mainstream game genre in China. As the market’s very first ACG-themed blockbuster, Onmyoji has accumulated a large group of loyal followers among younger players allowing for another chart-topping moment in September with its fourth-year anniversary celebration.

As a part of our IP expansion strategy, we have a number of games, comics, movies, plays, soundtracks and other entertainment products lined up. We recently launched Onmyoji: Yokai Koya, a simulation game, the third spin-off game based on the Onmyoji theme, which followed our mobile and CCG offerings released in earlier years. We also announced our first movie based on Onmyoji IP, The Yin Yang Master, which will premiere on Chinese New Year. The movie stars some of China’s top actors and actresses and has attractive heated anticipation.

While we continue to cultivate Onmyoji’s IP, we are also leveraging our ACG know-how in the development of other games in this genre. At the end of October, we introduced For All Time, our very first ACG-themed dating simulation game. We have also a couple of ACG-themed games lined up for pipeline launch, including Unknown Future and Akasha Book.

In line with our innovative spirit, last year, we launched the iOS version of Sky, a licensed award-winning adventure mobile game featuring unique graphics and gameplay, which brings users to a beautifully animated kingdom waiting to be explored. With the launch of its Android version in July this year, we are very pleased to offer this high-quality game to a much larger user base. As another brand new category with almost no direct competition, Sky presents players a heartwarming experience and has established a vibrant fan community among younger generations. In September, with the introduction of an update featuring a new map, along with Adventure Pass, an in-map item, similar to Battle Pass, we saw a boost in gross billings for Sky in September climbing to the top-3 on China’s iOS top grossing chart.

A prerequisite for us to build a series of successful titles is the corporate DNA to innovate. This is enabled by our world-class R&D infrastructure. We are always discreetly preparing for the latest technologies and we are always at the forefront of many advanced developments. For example, over the past three years, we have built one of the best in-house game AI labs in China. Our group of experienced scientists are focused on applying the leading AI technologies to our game development. Being powered by AI, we are able to further increase our R&D efficiency, as well as brought in more AI-powered innovative game features and visual effects to enhance our players’ game experience.

On the overseas front, we are gaining more traction internationally with continuous content updates to our leading titles. This quarter, our overseas game revenue has reached a record high. In Japan, Knives Out remained a household name topping the iOS grossing chart multiple times during the quarter. We further strengthened Knives Out’s brand presence by engaging in a series of successful collaborations, including Eva and One Punishment.

Identity V also reached the top-3 grossing games on Japan’s iOS grossing chart, following a series of online and offline activities with its second-year anniversary celebration in July.

Turning to our games under development. We announced a number of titles in our robust pipeline including Unknown Future, Akasha Book, Revelation mobile game, Infinite Lagrange, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, Nightmare Breaker, Ghost World Chronicle, Diablo Immortal and Pokemon Quest.

Revelation is one of our flagship MMORPG which we have been operating for more than five years on PC. We have just closed the final round of beta testing of its mobile version and user feedback was very encouraging. Carrying on the legacy of the PC game, Revelation mobile game brings players to a big world of discovery and adventure. They can travel across vast fields through deep oceans and up to the sky. We are expecting to bring this highly-anticipated game to the users before Chinese New Year.

As for our education business, Youdao had another strong quarter with total net revenues up 159% to RMB896 million. Gross billings from Youdao’s online courses accelerated by 228% year-over-year to RMB955 million supported by our large-scale marketing and branding initiatives. Gross billings growth in our K-12 segment reached a record high of RMB676 million, up 369% year-over-year and K-12 paid enrollment expanding to around 499,000 in this quarter. Youdao further strengthened its servicing capabilities as well. To better serve the new enrollments during the summer, we continued strengthening our top-quality instructor team by recruiting those of the highest caliber and we increased the number of teaching assistants by over 600 to around 3,400 now. We are constantly looking to upgrade our content offerings with the best-in-class technology and teaching materials to make learning more efficient for our students. This effectively improved the conversion and retention rates for certain courses during the third quarter.

Net revenue of Youdao’s learning devices also grew significantly by 289% year-over-year to RMB163 million, attributable largely to the huge market popularity of our Dictionary Pen Second series. We continue to lead the intelligent learning device market with our active technology advancements. In September, we launched a brand new product named Super Dictionary, an electronic dictionary device that supports translating texts and photos and all the other functions from Youdao dictionary without the distraction of smartphones.

We are highly committed to online education space, and we believe this is the right time to be acquiring students and taking advantage of the sectors’ rapid growth. We are confident that Youdao will continue to grow in a robust and sustainable manner.

Turning to music. NetEase Cloud Music is growing rapidly. We saw notable increases in the number of paying users supported by our continued assets to create an innovative user experience and the recent successful collaboration with Alibaba and their customer royalty Baba VIP program. Paying ratio has also notably improved. In terms of music content, we continue to partner with worldwide music labels and top artists to provide our users with access to the fullest music content possible.

In the third quarter, we secured more direct partnerships with leading record labels such as UMG and BMG, gaining us access to even larger music catalogs. Concurrently, we continue to emphasize on our original music library by strengthening our supporters and investment in independent musicians. With dedicated teams of professional songwriters, composers, producers, as well as other resources such as AI technology and marketing solutions, we have various incubation initiatives in place to help young and aspiring musicians to create better music and to be appreciated by the users.

NetEase Cloud Music is now home to more than 200,000 independent musicians, where they will always find help and resources they need and an avenue to connect with millions of music lovers.

For Yanxuan, we saw encouraging year-over-year net revenue growth in the third quarter, as well as continued improvement in operating efficiencies. Our strategic focus for Yanxuan is clear. By creating compelling merchandise, popular products and enhancing brand recognition among users, Yanxuan is now making steady progress, establishing itself as a leading new consumer brand in China. Some of our most popular products include cat food, bluetooth earphones and ergonomic chairs. Each of these, for example, has become the best sellers of their respective categories for online sales in China.

Additionally, as we continue to improve our operating efficiencies for Yanxuan, we further enhanced our pro membership benefits giving our loyal customers value they truly appreciate. This has resulted in record growth in pro membership user base. We have also taken strict measures to manage all stages of products from early product development to post marketing tracking of product performances, effectively lowering the production and logistic costs.

In summary, our consistent focus on creating innovative and high-quality content is what propels our leading role within these market verticals and what makes us even more confident as we further expand in each of our key business segments. We will fulfill our commitments to users and shareholders, as always, with a strong sense of purpose and solid rationale, focusing on the return on investments. We are confident that we can continue to provide our user community with excellent products and services that supports solid long-term returns for our investors. This concludes William’s remarks.

I will now provide a very brief overview of our 2020 third quarter financial results. Given the limited time on today’s call, I will be presenting some abbreviated financial highlights. We encourage you to read through our press release issued earlier today for further details.

Total net revenues for the third quarter were RMB18.7 billion or $2.7 billion, representing 27% increase year-over-year. Net revenues from online games were RMB13.9 billion, up 20% year-over-year, primarily driven by the increased net revenues of — from FWJ H5, Life After, Knives Out and Sky. Mobile games accounted for approximately 73% of net revenues from our online games in the third quarter.

Net revenues from Youdao increased by 159% year-over-year in the third quarter, reaching a record high of RMB896 million, primarily due to the increased net revenues from online courses, with a rapid increase in the K-12 paid students enrollment and increased sales of Intelligent learning devices. Net revenues from Innovative Businesses and Others were RMB3.9 billion for the third quarter, up 42% year-over-year, mainly due to increased contribution from NetEase Cloud Music business.

Our total gross profit margin was 53% in the quarter with a breakdown as follows. GP margin for our online games services for the third quarter was 63.6%. As a reminder, this number is generally stable with some narrow fluctuations based on the revenue mix of PC and mobile, as well as self-developed and licensed games. GP margin for Youdao for the third quarter was 45.9% comparing to 25.8% a year ago. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to a significant increase in net revenues, improved economies of scale, and further optimization on our faculty compensation structure. This marks our fourth quarter of consecutive improvement on a sequential basis.

GP margin for Innovative Businesses and Others were 16.8%, compared to 15.2% for the third quarter of last year. The increase was due to improved GP margin of NetEase Cloud Music, driven by its strong revenue growth. As a reminder, the GP margin of Innovative Businesses and Others line would fluctuate mainly due to the revenue mix of this line.

For the third quarter, total operating expenses were RMB7 billion. Our selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 18.5%, compared with 12.8% in the prior quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to increased marketing related to Youdao. Excluding Youdao, our selling and marketing expense as a percentage of net revenues were 12.9%, comparing with 10.7% in the prior quarter, mainly due to increased spending on certain games’ promotions during the quarter.

Our R&D expenses were RMB2.8 billion as we remained committed to investing in innovative content creation and product development. That’s what defines us as a technology company. As a percentage of net revenues, R&D expenses were 14.9% this quarter compared with 13.2% in the prior quarter mainly due to R&D headcount increase. Our R&D expenses are mainly related to online games. Other income was RMB266 million for the third quarter, which included net investment income of RMB1.3 billion, and net foreign exchange loss of RMB1.6 billion due to the U.S. dollar’s exchange rates depreciation against RMB. This compares with other income of RMB915 million in the same period last year, which included investment income of RMB395 million and a net foreign exchange gain of RMB121 million.

Effective tax rate was 10.9% for this quarter compared with 18.6% in the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate is lower this quarter as certain of our subsidies received and recognized certain tax credits in this quarter.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operation attributable to our shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.7 billion or $540 million. Our non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS from continuing operations were RMB5.35 or $0.79 for the third quarter.

Our cash position remains strong. As of September end, our total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits, and short-term investment balance totaled RMB103 billion compared with RMB74 billion as of the year end last year.

In accordance with our dividend policy, we are pleased to report that our Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.195 per ADS or $0.039 per share. As a reminder, we changed our ADS ratio on October 1 from 1 ADS for every 25 ordinary shares to 1 ADS for every 5 ordinary shares.

And finally, under our current share repurchase program for up to $2 billion, as of September quarter end, approximately 15.3 million ADS has been repurchased under this program for a total cost of $1.1 billion.

Thank you very much for your attention.

