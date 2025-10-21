Netflix (NFLX) reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Tuesday reported higher revenue and profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The matched analysts’ estimates.

The video streaming giant’s third-quarter revenue increased 17.2% year-over-year to $11.51 billion from $9.82 billion in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024, in line with estimates.

Net income was $2.55 billion or $5.87 per share in the third quarter, compared to $2.36 billion or $5.40 per share in the prior-year quarter. Earnings fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, the management expects revenues to grow 16.7% year-over-year to $11.96 billion. The guidance for Q4 net income is $2.36 billion or $5.45 per share. Operating margin is expected to be 23.9% in the December quarter.