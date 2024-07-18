Netflix Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours.

Listen to Netflix’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

A few months ago, the company’s management said it expects revenues of $9.49 billion for the second quarter, which reflects an increase of 16% year-over-year. Analysts are projecting revenue of $9.53 billion for Q2 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, revenue increased 15% YoY to $9.37 billion.

The company expects second-quarter net income to be $2.06 billion or $4.68 per share. Market watchers predict EPS of $4.74 for Q2. This compares to net income of $1.48 billion or $3.29 per share reported in Q2 2023. In Q1 2024, the company reported net income of $2.3 billion or $5.28 per share.