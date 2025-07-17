Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Netflix Q2 profit jumps on strong revenue growth; results beat estimates
Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported a sharp increase in revenue and profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also beat analysts’ estimates.
The company’s second-quarter revenue increased 15.9% to $11.08 billion from $9.56 billion in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.
Net income was $3.13 billion or $7.19 per share in the second quarter, compared to $2.15 billion or $4.88 per share in the prior-year quarter. Earnings topped the market’s expectations.
For the third quarter of FY25, the management expects revenues to grow 17.3% year-over-year to $11.53 billion. The guidance for Q3 net income is $2.98 billion or $6.87 per share. Operating margin is expected to be 31.5% in the September quarter.
