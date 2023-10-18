Categories LATEST
Netflix Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is set to report its third quarter 2023 earnings results today after market close.
Analysts are projecting earnings of $3.50 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion for Q3 2023. This compares to earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue of $7.9 billion in the prior-year period.
In the second quarter of 2023, revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $8.2 billion while EPS amounted to $3.29.
