Netflix Q4 revenue rises on subscriber growth; results beat estimates

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported an increase in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, as the streaming giant’s subscriber base continued to expand. Both earnings and the top line exceeded estimates.

The company added 18.91 million new members and ended the fourth quarter with a total of 301.63 million paid subscribers. At $10.25 billion, Q4 revenue was up 16% from the year-ago quarter and above analysts’ forecast.

Net income increased to $1.87 billion or $4.27 per share in the December quarter from $938 million or $2.11 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Earnings topped the market’s expectations.

Prior Performance