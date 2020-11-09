New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Gregory A. Gould — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Riley. Good morning, everyone. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, net revenue was $62.7 million, slightly ahead of the previous quarter in Q2 of 2020 and behind the third quarter of 2019, where we did $69.8 million. During the quarter, COVID-19 in the timing of significant qualifying events related to our IPC’s compensation in China, most significantly impacted the results. We have seen the continued effect of COVID-19 across virtually all markets. But despite that impact, we saw good growth in a number of our markets, especially in the US, where overall revenue growth was up 11% led by the NewAge Direct Store Distribution, which was up 15%. We also showed improving growth in Latin America and Western Europe. In Japan, our largest market, we saw continuing improvements in our trends.

Gross profit was $37.5 million, or 60% of net sales, compared to $40.3 million, or 58% of net sales in the same quarter of the prior year. This improvement of 207 basis points in gross margin percentage was driven by positive product and channel mix, overall improvement in cost of goods sold on the direct selling side of the business and improved inventory management in our NewAge segment.

SG&A in the third quarter of 2020 increased 7%, compared to the prior year quarter as a result of a non-recurring severance expense of $1.7 million. If we did not have this non-recurring expense during the quarter, SG&A would have been nearly flat year-over-year. Moving forward into the fourth quarter, we will also be removing the divested businesses SG&A, which was $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Our bigger picture in SG&A is the fact that in the last two quarters, we have eliminated approximately $10 million in headcount related cost. This will really benefit us in Q4 of this year and all of next year throughout 2021 at the bottom line. Coupled with the elimination of BWR, that cost the Company approximately $7 million in EBITDA during the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and the loss on the disposal of BWR of $3.4 million. These three items should impact our going forward adjusted EBITDA by more than $20 million annually. It also puts the Company in a much stronger profit position and this is on a standalone basis before the addition of ARIIX, which is profitable on a standalone basis. And this all before the benefit of the additional cost synergies we expect that we will accrue from the transaction during 2021.

Net loss increased to $14.1 million, or $0.14 per share during the third quarter of 2020, reflective of the severance and BWR eliminations and other non-recurring charges, compared to a net loss of $10.7 million, also $0.14 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

We had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the same quarter in 2019. If you remove the non-recurring expenses for the third quarter of 2020 related to severance, the BWR disposal and the loss incurred by BWR during the quarter, our adjusted recurring EBITDA was a negative $2.9 million.

Switching to the balance sheet. NewAge’s cash balance was $26.9 million at September 30, 2020. NewAge also holds additional restricted cash of $18.3 million in the US, China and other markets for a total of $45.2 million in cash and restricted cash as of September 30, 2020.

Total current assets were $73.5 million at September 30, 2020 and total current liabilities of $52.2 million. Importantly, current liabilities reduced by $7.6 million versus the previous quarter and the total working capital was $21.3 million at September 30, 2020.

As we look to the future in the probable closing of the Rx transaction, we believe the Company should have significantly improved financial performance. If the Rx transaction had closed on June 30, 2020, we believe that our unaudited financials for the third quarter of 2020 on a preliminary pro forma basis, consolidated with Rx would have had revenues in excess of $130 million, with the gross margin in the high 60% range and a positive adjusted of recurring EBITDA.

With that, I’m going to turn the conference back over to Brent.

Brent Willis — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Greg. It’s a little counter-intuitive for us to talk about NewAge standalone for Q3, because with the announcement of the five company merger on July 20, our Company looks completely different. That notwithstanding, let me personally own the results, looking back to Q3. China really impacted the results again, as did COVID again, as did the retail brands in the US, the BWR Group again, affecting us at both the top and bottom lines. Those are all the negatives and they are 100% my accountability. Second and third quarters are usually our biggest quarters and we actually eked out a bit of growth versus second quarter of this year, but if it weren’t for the three impacts, I just referenced, I believe we could have been well into the $70 million range for the quarter in net revenue and given our infrastructure, a disproportion amount of that drops to the bottom line and the EBITDA.

Looking at China, it’s both the result of COVID and our own historical weaknesses within our organization. Please don’t forget that when we acquired Morinda at the very end of 2018, beginning in 2019, it had been declining for 10 years. Financially and resource-wise, it was incredible and highly accretive for our shareowners but that does not make it any easier to turn around after a free fall for 10 years, honestly, you need a bit of time. Before we acquired it, China had been growing double digits from Morinda, then in 2019, the Chinese government impacted the entire industry. In 2020, we had to make a compensation system change to stay competitive, and we have just not been able to get consistent growth month-to-month in the context of what we believe is still quite an attractive market, but a rapidly changing one. We’re very anxious and enthusiastic about the merger as the prospects of doubling our local scale, new products and a broader portfolio, new management from Rx and new distributor leadership is all going to have a tremendous impact in this very important market.

I also own BWR. Mid-last year strategically, we tried to add scale to the retail brands and improved sales management. Those are the right things to do. But in the context of COVID and changing traditional retail dynamics, cost of goods sold gets negatively impacted, distribution costs get negatively impacted, cost of doing business with retailers goes up and retailers stop adding anything new and they gravitate towards their largest suppliers and it just becomes too expensive and less attractive versus our other significantly higher profit opportunities. So, I admire our teams for trying certain things, but I respect them even more when they have the courage and discipline to cut bait on things that just aren’t working. In this case, the dispositions should add more than $15 million in adjusted EBITDA to NewAge standalone on an annualized basis, which is also the right thing to do in this current business environment.

On the positive side of the ledger, we are seeing good growth in a number of markets worldwide, especially in the US, where overall growth was 11%, primarily driven by our Direct Distribution division that was up 15% in the quarter and continuing trend improvements in Japan, our largest market. It’s not that we don’t have complexities in these areas and COVID impacts, we just been building on the momentum. It has some very good management and leadership teams in these geographies that are overcoming the obstacles.

Now speaking of momentum, I’d like to respectfully ask Mark Wilson, who is the incoming Group President to discuss what’s been happening, both with Rx pre-merger and NewAge in the field, and with sales during that transition. Mark?

Mark Wilson — President, ARIIX

Thanks, Brent. Whether you’re looking for organic growth or growth via acquisition, neither one is actually all that easy. I have over 30 years of experience in this industry. So I’ve seen a few things in my career. Even with the Rx over the past nine years, we have been one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry during that period growing both organically and via acquisitions, with virtually all the acquisitions we have done, most of the time, you get a little bit of pull back and not all the distributors transition over this in the short-term. So you typically get a short-term dip in revenue impacting results during the transition. This is the first time ever if I could emphasize that we are not seeing that pull back.

We are getting very good growth virtually everywhere, on both the Rx and the NewAge side. And instead of distributors opting now, the news of the merger and how we have handled it so far has actually been a catalyst for new distributors joining us and new companies asking if we will let them join us. Now, as investors know, we are not yet closed or merged. So we have to continue to operate separately technically. But we are allowed to converge and coordinate. So we’ve been doing this with everything we can do to get a head start. Greg already talked about that $10 million in head count that was taken out on the NewAge side. Well, we have used this merger as an opportunity and did the same thing on the Rx side as well. So it will also benefit the Company in the next year.

We’ve also had a head start in sales and we’ve been building on the momentum we had at Rx coming into the merger. In Europe, for Q3, Rx was up over 200% versus the same quarter last year. And separately, Russia and the Baltics were up over 250% versus prior year. Our business in Western Europe is now trending at over — at above $100 million annually. So we’re very optimistic in that’s continued growth and contribution.

In Japan, our largest market, across all companies were combined 1.3% — up 1.3% to more than $35 million in revenue for the quarter. I think it’s important because culturally, this is probably the most difficult market and responded to change and continued the long-term trend reversal on Noni Morinda side is a positive result. [Indecipherable] responded to change and continued the long-term trend reversal on Noni Morinda side is a positive result.

In Greater China, NewAge side and we experienced the same thing with Rx. The US was up over 100% in net revenue — quarter, compared to the third quarter in the prior year. And in Mexico, Rx was up 70% prior to the year and up nearly 300% versus last quarter. And in emerging market, where we have good momentum. We have a number of new brands from respected — with respective companies we are launching there and we continue to grow.

Now, as investors know, with all these numbers, preliminary and unaudited on the Rx side and not included in the results, Greg communicated on the NewAge standalone, but my point in sharing is, where we are is we are trending — there is threefold: number one, we have great scale and momentum and sales in — sales growth in most markets coming to the merger; and number two, that momentum really sets us up combined group into the — to Q4 and the next year; and number three, when you look at what we’ve just done on the profit side with NewAge, taking out the $10 million in headcount costs, eliminating the $15 million drag from the retail brands on an annualized basis, the cost reductions we have done on the Rx side added to an already near 10% EBITDA margin we did last year, leaves us well positioned for the coming year.

I can tell you, I am very, very pleased with how well we are integrating, how seamlessly we’re bringing the two companies together, and how well we are connecting with our field and top leaders. It is very motivating for our distributors with how much buzz the merger is creating in our industry, with new distributors and new companies trying to join us and how well we are setting ourselves up for Q4 and thereafter. After 30 years in the industry, working with some of the leading companies in the sector, this is probably the most excited I have ever been, and I’m confident of the future of our combined companies.

And with that, let me pass it back to Brent.

Brent Willis — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mark. Great job and great job leading all of the sales teams. They really gravitate towards to you and all your experience. I hope that we can all see the momentum with our merger with ARIIX and the completely different scale it provides us.

One can’t just add up the profitability and the cost that we’ve taken out, both with head count, the disposition of BWR and the other actions we’ve already taken on top of the additional cost synergies that we’ve already communicated, we said we would do it, and we have indeed execute it.

If I were to summarize Q3, look, China has been a problem for us for the past two years. And it’s not unique to NewAge. And Rx and virtually all others in the direct selling industry has similar issues. We believe we have our arms around it, as Mark mentioned, but aside from China, our momentum in many markets around the world from Japan to Southeast Asia to Europe and the US and Latin America looks encouraging. Of course, I’m disappointed with the BWR performance in China in the quarter and I take full responsibility for it.

Also, however, in the quarter, getting rid of the BWR drain, taking out the costs; number three, integrating and converging the merger with Rx and the other companies; number four, establishing our new integrated vision and culture; and number five, keeping the pace, keeping the growth and attracting all these new leaders that are joining us and droves is commendable.

So, I’m happy to have “cleaned up in Q3,” created a major step up and organized a powerful set up for both Q4 and 2021 in top and bottom lines. NewAge is now 4.5 years old, and it’s never fast enough for our investors or ourselves, but I give the team credit for going from virtually a couple of million dollars in sales to more than $500 million in sales, with a 60%-plus gross margin. When you do the math on the numbers we have shared, a run rate in the near-term that is positive and profitability with the potential for further significant growth in 2021, that reality is not yet built into our NewAge stock, which is exactly why the ARIIX guys joined us, with all their success, because they see the same thing. And they have experience of what they did with the USANA stock when they were in that company.

The NewAge stock has gone from around $0.19 on the OTC’s pinks when I started four years ago to more now with around 2 million shares of daily liquidity, a good institutional shareholder base starting point. It’s not success and we are not arguing it success, but it doesn’t happen overnight, but it does happen when you have the kind of committed and quality team that has been there and done it before, and has the perseverance like this management team does.

Now, we are not going to be providing guidance for Q4, but once the ARIIX acquisition is completed and we believe that will all have a positive or we believe that will be positive in EBITDA for the quarter. As Greg mentioned, we have been ahead. We’ve been combined with ARIIX for the third quarter, pro forma revenue would have been greater than $130 million, gross margin in the high-60% range and recurring adjusted EBITDA would have been positive. We expect to build on that scale and momentum, both in Q4 and throughout 2020, 2021 or 2021.

Closing of the transaction is imminent as we are almost done with the Rx audit. That will take away any distractions and eliminate a bunch of complexities and enable us to truly operate as one and capture the full potential of our great Company with the, what we view as limitless opportunities in front of them.

And with that, I’d like to pass it back to you, operator and open it up to questions.

