Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Ravi Saligram — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Nancy. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today’s call, I want to start by expressing my sincere hope that you and your families are remaining safe and well. I also want to mention with mixed emotions that Nancy after trials stellar years has decided to retire at the end of the year. The board, Chris and I and all her teammates thank her doing an excellent job. This is her last call, and what a way to retire in a blow air quarter. Thank you, Nancy. Sofya Tsinis, whom you all know very well, will be taking over from Nancy as the Head of IR for Newell.

I have the pleasure this morning of discussing an extraordinary quarter for Newell Brands, a quarter in which we were ahead of expectations on all fronts. We delivered very strong financial results, including broad-based core sales growth of 7.2%, driven by strong consumer consumption across most of our categories. We also generated significant improvement in operating margin and in cash flow generation as the organization took decisive actions behind a clear set of objectives.

I’m extremely proud of the team’s resilience and perseverance as everyone rallied around delivering against our strategic priorities, while simultaneously ensuring that we successfully navigated the constantly evolving macro environment we find ourselves in during the third quarter. We pivoted to accelerate the turnaround plan, strengthening execution and accelerating e-commerce growth, which enabled much better than anticipated results. Through a rigorous operation, rhythm and decisive actions, we are making significant progress in building an organization that delivers on our long-term goals, including consistent sales growth, core sales growth, margin expansion and cash conversion cycle improvement.

Our business units are 100% committed to reducing complexity and are laser-focused on significant SKU reduction and delivering savings through both productivity and efficiency initiatives. I’m proud of the Q3 results generated by this team. I’m proud not just because the growth was so strong, but also because this is the first quarter since 2017 that Newell Brands has delivered positive core sales growth. So it represents an important milestone for our company.

We believe we are starting to turn the corner and reigniting consistent top-line growth. Many of our categories are well positioned to capitalize on the stay at home lifestyle with consumer spending more time in their kitchens and with their families. We are leveraging insights from evolving consumer purchase patterns to fortify our innovation funnel and continuously rejuvenate our brands for today’s consumers. In fact, we are developing a new and unique framework to drive breakthrough innovation and design thinking and breaking down organizational barriers to become more nimble and agile. This should result in a stream of innovations over the next several years. At the same time, we are making headway on closing distribution gap in food, dollar and drug channels and migrating our business towards winning channels and customers.

We saw very strong consumption growth in the U.S. across the majority of our portfolio throughout the third quarter, and thus far, in October. Our third quarter momentum was broad-based with seven out of eight business units posting core sales growth and six posting consumption growth. All eight business units saw sequential improvement in top-line trends versus Q2.

Core sales grew in all geographies with our international businesses accelerating more sharply in the U.S., especially in Latin America. The standout in the third quarter were our Food, Appliances & Cookware and Commercial business units. All of it generated impressive double-digit core sales growth, and it’s not just sales growth. During the quarter, we drove market share gains in Food, in outdoor camping gear, in bathing and in Home Fragrance. As expected, Writing was challenged in the quarter, although we did see sequential improvement in consumption in the U.S. during the quarter due to the timing of school openings varying across different regions.

Third quarter served as a good reminder as to why the breadth of our portfolio is an advantage. Even though one of our strongest business is Writing took an outsize hit from the COVID pandemic, broad-based trend in other business units was more than enough to not only offset that headwind, but deliver extremely strong growth for the company as a whole.

To capitalize on the accelerating shift of consumers to online purchasing, we continue to proactively leverage our e-commerce capabilities and marketing investments, while bringing a deliberate focus to omnichannel execution. Online sales maintained that very strong double-digit growth trajectory. During the third quarter, online penetration as a percent of net sales was 21% versus 16% last year. Year-to-date, e-commerce penetration sales was also 21%, almost double year-to-date 2018 levels. Penetration improved meaningfully across our portfolio with the most noticable acceleration in Home Fragrance where it nearly doubled year-to-date.

Our progress in e-commerce is further evidenced by the fact that our online sales have grown about 40%, 40% folks, in third quarter and year-to-date. We also continued to gain market share in the third quarter in many fast segments across Amazon. More recently, in October, we achieved excellent double-digit growth on Prime Day. Our key e-commerce team is doing an outstanding job in capitalizing on and leveraging evolving consumer behavior. At the same time, we are building the digital IQ and digital marketing capabilities of our business units and proactively evolving from a brick and mortar focus to a true omnichannel focus so that we can create consistent and amazing brand experiences for our consumer, no matter which channel they shop, how they shop, when they shop and where they shop.

Omnichannel will become a competitive advantage for Newell in an age of click and collect, pick-up at curbside, browsing online purchase in-store and whatnot. We are also successfully migrating our business to faster growing channels, which puts the company in a much stronger position long-term. During Q3, our two largest channels, digital and mass, each grew double-digits, more than offsetting declines in the specialty and office channels, which are becoming an increasingly smaller part of our overall business.

Our Food business continue to be a powerhouse this quarter with core sales and consumption increasing at very strong double-digit rates with core sales growth and market share gains across all major food brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver Ball and Sistema. During Q3, FoodSaver was one of the largest contributors to the company’s growth. And the June launch of the latest vacuum device VS3000 has been off to a strong start. The Ball business is also on fire. Year-to-date sales are up 60% with a significant increase in millennial purchases. We’re not just finding the way with current category tailwinds, we’re also leveraging consumer insights on our new product line-up. A prime example is the launch of Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass, which launched in August.

The biggest challenge in Food recently has been keeping up with demand from a supply chain perspective, and we expect to change demand for the rest of the year. We are working hard to increase capacity across all four of our growth brands. Home Fragrance rebounded during the quarter and grew sales in both North America and EMEA with the reopening of many specialty retailers as well as our own retail stores contributing to this outcome. Consumption has remained quite strong in the U.S., driving share gains in the track channels.

We were particularly pleased to see double-digit comps at our Yankee Candle retail stores once they reopened, demonstrating pent-up demand for our Home Fragrance parks. In fact, the retail comps we saw in our stores, did the highest since 2,000. We also saw a significant increase in new consumers accessing our yankeecandle.com platform for the first time, driving robust growth.

Our Home Fragrance business has gone through an interesting journey this year. Our Massachusetts production facilities and DCs for closed down in the second quarter due to COVID lockdowns, which prevented us from pre-building inventories for Q3 and Q4. We opened up our plant in Q3 and started ramping up supply, while we encountered a significant increase in demand and surge in consumption mall channels, which is continuing in Q4. So we are continuing to chase demand and are going all out trying to increase capacity.

Our Appliances business grew core sales a whopping 17%. Yes, 17% in the quarter, with positive sales trends in all geographies, most notably in Latin America. We saw heightened consumption across most key categories as consumers continue to enjoy increased cooking at home, benefiting our stay at home usage products. This team, under the leadership of New Business Unit Head, Chris Robins, is working hard to build a consumer-relevant innovation pipeline to position our Appliance brand for a sustained growth longer term.

We are seeing some green shoots. We’re quite pleased with the initial success of Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, which we launched at a major mass retailer in September, and it’s been flying off the shelves with the sell-out significantly ahead of expectations. We are encouraged by these strong results and excited for the opportunity ahead.

Throughout the pandemic, we have experienced strong consumption in blenders, and recently launched a new series, Oster Texture Select Blenders, which takes the guesswork out of getting a just right smoothie or salsa. I’m not suggesting that our Appliance business has magically resolved all its issues, but it’s certainly helpful to our category tailwinds that enable investment behind the innovation and brand support in order to drive share gains over the long-term.

Outdoor & Recreation also returned to core sales growth of 8% in Q3. The rebound in outdoor activity we started to see at the end of Q2 has continued, especially in camping gear including tents, stoves, grills and shelters both in America and International. We are pleased to see that Coleman in its 120 year is beginning to return to its rightful place as a brand leader in the Outdoor segment as we rejuvenate the operant.

In turn, we have driven great success in Marmot’s Superalloy Tent, an award winning, premium, lightweight backpacking tent, which was launched in summer training and has been a top performer. Under New Business Unit’s CEO, Jim Pisani’s leadership, the team is focused on capitalizing on these consumption trends and building our plans for ’21 and beyond.

Our Commercial business [Indecipherable] in its third consecutive quarter of core sales growth, benefiting from heightened focus on cleaning and sanitation and increased consumer traffic at home centers. Q3 results accelerated significantly, driven by strength in washroom solution, refuse, material handling, hand protection in outdoor and garage organization. This business is showing good momentum in product innovation, distribution gains and strengthening customer relationship.

Recently, we launched PPE Disposable Solutions, which are utility and decorative, refuse containers with a dedicated PPE waste stream that have patrons and employees effectively dispose off of masks and gloves. We’re also first to market with the Rubbermaid 7×7 Storage Shed that can be assembled by one person. They say even Saligram can do it. We are confident that Commercial will remain a growth driver for the company going forward.

Connected Home & Security rebounded to core sales growth in the quarter as well after the temporary supply chain disruption experienced last quarter, given the lockdowns implies where our main plant is located. The team has worked hard to replenish inventories, unfulfilled customer and consumer demands for our security products.

Baby bounced back to core sales growth in third quarter after experiencing temporary pressure in the second quarter, largely as a result of lockdowns. We saw strong consumption in the U.S. and our Graco brand drove market share gains in Baby Gear, particularly in housing category. New Baby innovations included the Graco Cradle Me 4-in-1 Carrier, Graco’s first entry in the soft carrier category and NUK’s Temperature Control Bottle. This bottle innovation has captured the leading market share spot in Germany.

Writing as expected was the challenged business this quarter. The back-to-school season was negatively impacted by uncertainty surrounding timing of school and college reopenings, which has weighed on replenishment orders. On a positive note, POS trends in the U.S. improved as we progressed through the quarter, rebounding to growth in September. Newell gained share in pens during the quarter, driven in large part by over 900 basis point share gain in gel pens due to the success of our new Sharpie S-Gel pen.

We have new innovations that will be available in the fourth quarter, including the Sharpie S-Gel metal barrel pen, a new range of SGL designs and colors and a new line of Paper Mate Center Flair Tip pens. Although consumption in the core Writing categories has remained positive thus far in October, due to an elongated back-to-school season, we expect the business to remain under pressure for the remainder of this year. We continue to feel good about Writing long-term and have kicked off a major innovation initiative that takes into account the new norm of hybrid models of schooling and working. We expect to come out of the pandemic with an even stronger market position for this important business.

It’s been exactly one year since I joined Newell Brands, and what an interesting year it’s been. Despite all the challenges, I’m really proud of the progress the organization has made in restoring the growth momentum of the business in the third quarter and in aggressively going after costs and working capital opportunities. I’m equally proud of the excellent improvement in employee engagement and culture and focus on diversity inclusion and belonging.

The pandemic is not yet behind us and much uncertainty remains regarding its magnitude and duration. As such, we remain vigilant in our focus on ensuring the safety and well being of our employees, keeping our manufacturing and distribution facilities operating safely, while we ramp up capacity and sustaining business continuity and the company’s financial vitality. We remain equally focused on accelerating the progress of the turnaround journey.

Looking into the fourth quarter and beyond, we are executing on five key strategic priorities. First, driving consistent top-line growth. I suspect we may see choppiness from quarter-to-quarter in the near-term as each business in a different stage of the journey. We chase demand surges in select growth categories. And the effect of the pandemic are very based on categories. I truly believe we are beginning to turn the corner as a company.

Secondly, we continue to drive and invest behind consumer-relevant, customer-supported innovation with an eye towards market share gains across our key brands. Third, our e-commerce will continue to be our big bet. And I’m confident Newell will build a strong reputation with consumers and customers for omnichannel prowess. Fourth, we will accelerate our efforts to drive our complexity, while maintaining tight control of our costs, chilling productivity and reducing SKUs. We are proactively working on optimizing our supply chain network to deliver excellent service for our customers and improve.

And last but not least, we will continue to make cash flow the hallmark of our company. In 2019 we generated over $1 billion in operating cash flow. In 2020, we hope to give an encore performance. In fact, even do better and exceed $1 billion. Christ, whom I informally call the billion dollar man will fill you in shortly on the details.

The credit for our strong Q3 results goes to our leaders, our brand and marketing and sales teams, our supply chain professionals. Most importantly, a real thank you and shout out to our frontline employees in the factories, DCs, retail stores and R&D labs for their dedication. You keep us going, you are our heroes. And to all our receivable collectors, thank you for bringing in the cash. I’m so thrilled to see the team work, dedication and engagement of our people. With all the foundational work done today, not only enabling us to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19, but also positioning Newell Brands for sustainable long-term success. I truly believe the best days for Newell are ahead of us, onwards and upwards.

And at this point, over to you Chris.

Christopher Peterson — Chief Financial Officer & President, Business Operations

Thanks, Ravi, and good morning, everyone. Before going through the details of the quarter, I want to provide some operational highlights. When we put our turnaround plan together a year and a half ago, we created an integrated set of strategies and initiatives designed to strengthen the company and accelerate financial performance. We have made very strong progress on each area of the plan. And taken together, the strategies are playing out in a very powerful way. In fact, the momentum is accelerating.

Ravi shared a number of the improvements we have made to strengthen the organization and return the company to core sales growth. In addition, we have made significant improvements on operating margins, cash generation and reducing complexity. On complexity reduction, for example, we eliminated another approximately 10,000 SKUs during this quarter, which is a year-to-date reduction of 23% or more than 40% reduction since we began the program about two years ago. We’ve now put in place a systemic monthly process to drive SKU reduction and efficiency on an ongoing basis. We are quite encouraged by both the progress we have made and the opportunity still ahead of us, including the efficiencies it unlocks across the organization. Every business unit have plans in place to take more aggressive actions on SKU rationalization as we move into 2021.

We also made a significant dent in reducing excess and obsolete inventory during the third quarter, taking advantage of strong consumer demand dynamics. As a result, the quality of our inventory is in the best shape the company has been in recent history. Operating margin expansion was another highlight of the quarter. We are laser-focused on optimizing our cost structure and unlocking the full margin potential of the business.

Fuel productivity momentum continued to build on the success from the first half of the year. We drove savings from productivity that were more than 50% ahead of the year ago level, which in combination with overhead savings, helped to mitigate the impact of unfavorable mix due to the Writing business decline. For the full year, similarly to Q3, we expect gross fuel savings to contribute roughly a 4% reduction to our cost of goods sold base, which is the best annual result the company has delivered since we started tracking the measure. We have significantly strengthened our productivity performance over the past few years with visibility to our very robust funnel of projects for next year. We have come a long way in establishing and embracing our culture of productivity throughout the organization as everyone aligns around our common goal of driving efficiencies and simplification.

We also made very strong progress on overhead cost reduction. We successfully converted the Coleman North America business to SAP on October 1, continuing our rationalization of ERP systems. We further simplified our IT footprint and have now reduced the number of IT applications from about 6,000 a few years ago to less than 800 today. We largely completed the headcount portion of the restructuring program that we implemented during the second quarter, which impacted about 4% of the company’s professional employees. And we implemented a new technology to consolidate and better control the company’s indirect overhead spending, which we expect to drive significant savings going forward. We reported outstanding quarterly and year-to-date results and cash flow generation, driven by strong working capital progress. In Q3, we actually generated slightly more operating cash flow than we did during all of 2018.

I will now recap some of the financial result details. Third quarter net sales increased 5.1% year-over-year to $2.7 billion as core sales grew 7.2% and currency was unfavorable by about a point. Growth was broad-based as seven of eight business units grew core sales, as did all four geographic regions. Normalized gross margin was 33.9%, a 90 basis point contraction versus prior year. Our strong productivity savings were more than offset by business unit mix, COVID-related cost and inflation.

Normalized operating margin of 14.9% was an improvement of more than 200 basis points versus last year, driven largely by overhead cost savings. Net interest expense declined by $4 million versus last year, reflecting progress on debt reduction. We recorded a normalized tax benefit of 7% as compared to a benefit of 22% a year ago as we realized discrete tax benefits in both periods. Normalized diluted earnings per share were $0.84.

Core sales for the Appliances & Cookware segment grew 17%, reflecting strong consumption across all regions, particularly in Latin America. Core sales for the Commercial Solutions segment grew 13.3%, driven by strong demand for sanitizing, washroom, hand protection and organization products. Core sales for the Home Solutions segment grew 19.5%. The Food business continued its impressive momentum as the increase in at-home consumption of meals translated into heightened demand for food storage, vacuum sealing and fresh preserving products.

Home Fragrance core sales returned to strong growth this quarter as well with our factory closure behind us and the reopen being of most specialty retailers, including our own Yankee Candle retail stores. The Outdoor & Rec segment generated core sales growth of 8.1% as the outdoor category is benefited from consumers’ preference for vacation and close to home and spending time outdoors. The strong Q3 results also benefited from an acceleration of sales related to the implementation of SAP at Coleman North America on October 1. This impact will reverse and become a drag on top-line growth for the Outdoor & Recreation segment in Q4.

The Learning & Development segment was the only one that experienced top-line softness in Q3 as core sales declined 9.5%, reflecting the expected challenges in the Writing business as a result of delayed reopening of schools and offices. Baby rebounded back to core sales growth driven by healthy consumption.

We continue to drive a very strong momentum in operating cash flow during Q3. Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $820 million, almost doubled versus last year as the cash conversion cycle improved by about 30 days as the organization rally behind initiatives to reduce complexity and free up cash from working capital. While we are making progress across every facet of working capital, the biggest driver of year-to-date improvement was accounts payable, driven by more favorable payment terms following our negotiations with suppliers.

We ended Q3 in a lower than anticipated inventory position, SKU rationalization, stronger than anticipated sales in Q3 and a more efficient demand planning process drove our inventories down. And we continue to make progress on receivable collections through operational improvements. We remain in a very strong liquidity position. As a result of very strong operating cash flow generation, we ended Q3 with cash and cash equivalents of $858 million. We repaid a $305 million bond maturity in August, bringing the company’s net debt balance down to $5.0 billion, a $500 million reduction compared with the end of the second quarter.

Our credit revolver and AR securitization facilities are currently undrawn and fully available. We delivered a significant improvement in the company’s net debt to normalized EBITDA leverage ratio in Q3, driven by both net debt reduction and EBITDA growth. Specifically, Newell ended Q3 with a ratio of 3.9 times as compared with 4.6 times at the end of the second quarter.

Now let me turn to guidance. To help improve financial transparency, we are reinstituting the practice of providing guidance as forecast visibility has improved in recent months. Our guidance ranges will be wider than what we have historically provided given the dynamic environment and uncertainty around the pandemic. We expect to deliver flat to low-single-digit core sales growth in Q4. Thus far in October, consumption has remained strong.

We expect sustained progress on productivity and overhead savings to be more than offset by unfavorable business unit mix and higher A&P investment, so that normalized operating margin will contract 80 basis points to 140 basis points year-over-year to a range of 9.9% to 10.5%. Our guidance implies that the second half of the year will be much stronger than the first half, both in terms of top-line growth and margin delivery.

The tax rate is projected to be about zero in Q4 due to the expected tax benefits, the free tax benefits. And we are guiding the normalized EPS in Q4 in the range of $0.40 to $0.46. This brings our guidance for normalized EPS for the full year to a range of $1.63 to $1.69. We expect to generate full year operating cash flow of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, which will mark 2020 as the second year when the company’s free cash flow productivity will exceed 100%. This compares favorably to the initial cash flow outlook we shared with our Q4 2019 results despite the fact that the world has changed dramatically. It is a testament to the meaningful progress we are making on our turnaround agenda and the resilience of our people who have come together to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Turning to 2021. While we are just starting the planning process, I want to share some preliminary perspective of how we are viewing next year. We expect to continue to make strong progress against each of our strategic priorities. We expect sustained efforts behind productivity and cost optimization to drive margin improvement, a portion of which is expected to be reinvested behind brand support. And we expect to continue to reduce the cash conversion cycle next year.

While we are not providing quantitative guidance for 2021 at this time, our long-term model calls for low-single-digit core sales growth, 50 basis points of annual operating margin expansion and free cash flow productivity in excess of 100%. We will share more perspective surrounding 2021 during our normal schedule of the Q4 earnings call in February.

In closing, we are very encouraged by the progress we are driving through the turnaround plan. We will remain agile and nimble so that we can quickly adapt to the dynamic environment we’re operating in, while simultaneously propelling the organization forward on its turnaround journey.

Operator, let’s open up the Q&A session.

