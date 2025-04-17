NFLX Earnings: Netflix Q1 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025, as its subscriber base continued to expand. Both revenue and the bottom line increased year-over-year.

Revenue increased 12.5% year-over-year to $10.54 billion in the March quarter, exceeding expectations.

First-quarter net profit rose to $2.89 billion or $6.61 per share from $2.33 billion or $5.28 per share in the corresponding period of 2024. Earnings topped the market’s expectations.

Prior Performance