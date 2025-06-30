Nike (NKE) bets on innovation and brand distinction to get back on track

Nike’s (NYSE: NKE) stock rallied after the sneaker giant reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results last week. However, the numbers declining year-over-year as the company continues to experience sales slowdown across major markets and operating segments. The management is relying on its Win Now actions to drive the business turnaround.

After recent gains, NKE is trading close to its 52-week average price of $72.73. It is still down 6% from the levels seen at the beginning of the year. The shares have maintained an upward momentum since early April, recovering from a multi-year low, and they got a major boost following the earnings. The company’s streamlined inventory and upcoming product launches could boost investor sentiment.

Mixed Q4

Nike’s fourth-quarter numbers declined sharply from the year-ago period. While the outcome matched the company’s expectations, it was not where the management wanted it to be. Net income plunged to $211 million or $0.14 per share from $1.50 billion or $0.99 per share in the year-ago quarter. At $4.47 billion, Q4 gross profit was down 21% year-over-year.

The weak bottom-line performance reflects a 12% decrease in fourth-quarter sales to $11.1 billion. Wholesale revenues were $6.4 billion, down 9% YoY on a reported and currency-neutral basis. Both earnings and the topline beat Wall Street’s estimates. Looking ahead, the company expects that new import tariffs will result in a gross incremental cost increase of around $1 billion.

Nike has entered into a renewed partnership with Amazon. In the coming weeks, the latter will carry a select assortment of footwear and accessories. Under the partnership, the company will have a featured brand store on the Amazon platform, focused on running, training, basketball, and sportswear. Nike is shifting towards an integrated marketplace strategy, to create a cohesive and consistent brand experience for consumers both online and offline.

‘Win Now’

Under new CEO Elliott Hill, Nike recently unveiled its Win Now strategy, designed to reposition the brand by clearing out underperforming inventory through promotional pricing, rebuilding innovation around sport-specific segments, and re-engaging wholesale partners. As part of the revival strategy, the company will invest in Nike Direct, digital and physical, and extensively segment wholesale partners to serve specific sports consumers across channels.

From Nike’s Q4 2025 earnings call:

“To accelerate our Win Now actions, the next step is to realign into dedicated, cross-functional teams by sport. We’re organizing into a sport offense to have deeper relationships with the athletes we serve to gain better insights to drive sport-specific innovation, tell inspiring stories, and differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. Instead of a Men’s, Women’s, and Kids construct Nike, Jordan, and Converse teams will now come to work every day with a mission to create the most innovative and coveted footwear, apparel, and accessories for the specific athletes they serve.”

The management said it expects revenues to be down mid-single digits in the first quarter, and gross margins to be down by 350-425 basis points. SG&A expense is expected to up low single-digits.

Nike’s stock jumped about 15% soon after the Q4 earnings announcement last week. On Monday, the stock traded down 1.5% in the afternoon, after opening lower.