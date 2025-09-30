Nike Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings today after the closing bell. The sneaker giant’s stock traded slightly higher ahead of the announcement on Tuesday.
Analysts estimate that the company generated earnings of $0.27 per share in Q1 FY26, lower than the $0.70/share profit it earned in the same period of last year. The revenue forecast for the first quarter is $10.99 billion, compared to $11.59 billion in the year-ago quarter.
For the fourth quarter of FY25, the company reported net income of $211 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $1.50 billion or $0.99 per share in the year-ago quarter. At $4.47 billion, Q4 gross profit was down 21% year-over-year.
There was a 12% decrease in fourth-quarter sales to $11.1 billion. Wholesale revenues were $6.4 billion, down 9% YoY on a reported and currency-neutral basis.
