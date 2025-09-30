Nike Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings today after the closing bell. The sneaker giant’s stock traded slightly higher ahead of the announcement on Tuesday.

Listen to Nike’s Q1 2026 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts estimate that the company generated earnings of $0.27 per share in Q1 FY26, lower than the $0.70/share profit it earned in the same period of last year. The revenue forecast for the first quarter is $10.99 billion, compared to $11.59 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, the company reported net income of $211 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $1.50 billion or $0.99 per share in the year-ago quarter. At $4.47 billion, Q4 gross profit was down 21% year-over-year.

There was a 12% decrease in fourth-quarter sales to $11.1 billion. Wholesale revenues were $6.4 billion, down 9% YoY on a reported and currency-neutral basis.