Nike Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Sneaker giant Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. The company’s stock traded higher ahead of the announcement on Thursday.
As per analysts, Nike is estimated to have generated earnings of $0.12 per share in Q4 FY25, which is sharply lower than the $0.99/share earned in the same period of last year. The revenue forecast for the fourth quarter is $10.72 billion, compared to $12.61 billion in the year-ago quarter.
For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $794 million or $0.54 per share, compared to $1.17 billion or $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. At $4.68 billion, Q3 gross profit was down 16% year-over-year.
The weak bottom-line performance was due to a 9% decrease in third-quarter sales to $11.3 billion. Wholesale revenues were $6.2 billion, down 7% on a reported basis and down 4% on a currency-neutral basis.
