Nike reports lower Q1 revenue and profit; earnings beat estimates

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in sales and profit for the first quarter of 2025 amid weak demand. However, earnings surpassed analysts’ estimates.

First-quarter net income came in at $1.05 billion or $0.70 per share, compared to $1.45 billion or $0.94 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s forecast.

Revenues decreased to $11.59 billion in the August quarter from $12.90 billion in the prior-year period. At $4.7 billion, NIKE Direct revenue decreased 13% year-over-year.

Prior Performance