Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Nike reports lower Q1 revenue and profit; earnings beat estimates
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in sales and profit for the first quarter of 2025 amid weak demand. However, earnings surpassed analysts’ estimates.
First-quarter net income came in at $1.05 billion or $0.70 per share, compared to $1.45 billion or $0.94 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s forecast.
Revenues decreased to $11.59 billion in the August quarter from $12.90 billion in the prior-year period. At $4.7 billion, NIKE Direct revenue decreased 13% year-over-year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Paychex (PAYX) Q1 2025 earnings rise on higher revenue, beat estimates
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. Earnings also came in above analysts' forecasts. Revenues of the Rochester-based human
LEN, KBH: A look at some of the trends in the homebuilding market
Homebuilders Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported their earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 recently. The companies saw revenue and profits grow on a
Where Costco (COST) is headed after reporting mixed Q4 results?
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) witnessed stable store traffic in fiscal 2024 despite high inflation and cautious consumer spending, and the trend continued after the company raised membership fees recently.