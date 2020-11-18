NIO Inc. (NIO) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Rui Chen — Director of Investor Relations

Bin Li — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Presentation:

Rui Chen — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to NIO’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. The company’s financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted at the company’s IR website. On today’s call we have Mr. William Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Steven Feng, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Stanley Qu, VP of Finance; and Ms. Jade Wei, AVP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations.

Bin Li — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech] Hello everyone, thank you for joining NIO’s 2020 Q3 earnings call.

[Foreign Speech] In the third quarter of 2020, NIO delivered 12,206 ES8, ES6 and EC6, representing a strong growth of 154.3% year-over-year and 18.1% quarter-over-quarter. In October 2020, we delivered 5,055 vehicles, achieving another monthly delivery record.

[Foreign Speech] ES6 has been the best selling electric SUV in China for 13 consecutive months. ES8 has reached the number one in sales this year in the premium electric SUV segment, priced above RMB400,000 in China. Our third product, EC6 has started the deliveries in September. We have obtained and maintained a great word-of-mouth reputation for our products’ quality and service and continuously received positive feedback from our users. In the 2020, China New Energy Vehicle Experience Index released by JD Power in September, NIO has once again ranked highest in NEV new vehicle quality among all brands.

[Foreign Speech] After the launch of Battery-as-a-Service or BaaS, NIO’s products and services have been increasingly accepted by more users. The new order intake in October broke the historic record and exceeded our expectations. In the fourth quarter, we are confident that the deliveries will further grow to between 16,500 and 17,000 units.

[Foreign Speech] In terms of our gross profit, supported by the steadily growing quarterly deliveries, increase of higher margin products in our product mix as well as continuous improvement of material cost and manufacturing efficiency, our gross margin in the third quarter has continued to the upward trend, with the vehicle margin and overall gross margin reaching 14.5% and 12.9% respectively, surpassing our previous expectations.

[Foreign Speech] NIO’s existing efficiency is getting more and more self-evident. The operating loss has further narrowed to RMB946 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 18.4% decrease month-over-month and a 60.7% decrease year-over-year. In addition, we have achieved positive cash flow from operating activities for the second sequential quarter in Q3. We are confident to achieve positive operating cash flow for the full fiscal year 2020.

[Foreign Speech] Next, I would like to share with you some key topics of the company.

[Foreign Speech] With respect to R&D, we released the Navigate on Pilot feature, or NoP to users via FOTA in October, which has further boosted the competitiveness of NIO Pilot over ADAS system and received great reviews from users and media [Indecipherable] the environmental data from the central suit with high definition maps. NoP can guide the vehicle to follow the navigation route, automatically drive from on-ramp to off-ramp and overtake slower cars. It can engage not only in a highway, but also urban expressways, with optimizations based on specific use cases in China.

[Foreign Speech] We are accelerating the development of the second-generation technology platform NT 2.0. The core of NT 2.0 is industry-leading mass production autonomous driving system. We will share more details of NT 2.0 at NIO Day 2020.

[Foreign Speech] On November 6th, NIO launched a 100-kilowatt hour battery pack. It features a highly integrated cell-to-pack architecture with 37% energy density increase, which significantly extends the drive range of our product alignment [Phonetic]. It has also adopted other advanced technologies, including thermal propagation prevention design, all-climate thermal management and bi-directional cloud BMS to make the battery safer and better. The 100-kilowatt hour battery pack we’re beginning deliveries in December. Together with the launch of the 100-kilowatt hour battery pack, we also provide permanent upgrades and flexible upgrades by month or by year to users of the 70-kilowatt hour battery pack. As of today, we have successfully closed the loop [Phonetic] for our innovative BaaS model through vehicle battery separation, battery subscription and chargeable, swappable and upgradable battery solutions.

[Foreign Speech] At full production capacity, our supply chain production capacity has already reached 5,000 units per month in September. The teams are working diligently together with our partners to further elevate of our production capacity. We target to expand the overall supply chain production capacity to 7,500 units per month in January 2021, to meet the growing user demand.

[Foreign Speech] In regards of the sales and service network, NIO has opened 22 NIO houses and the 159 NIO Spaces in 106 cities and 169 power swap stations in 70 cities in China. Moreover, we’re developing the second generation power swap stations with lower cost and better experience and are planning to deploy the second generation swap stations in the first half of 2021.

[Foreign Speech] As our user base continues to expand, the new user community is becoming ever more vibrant. November marks the second anniversary of New User Volunteer initiative. As of November 10th, 2020, there are 3,101 user volunteers from 118 cities. They take it upon themselves to promote new and contribute it to the community at the showroom, auto shows, live streaming platform, delivery centers and NIO Day. Users trust and support have always been the biggest motivation for NIO to do more and be better.

[Foreign Speech] On November 26th, 2020, NIO will embrace its sixth anniversary with seamless support and team effort, we have achieved milestone performance, but we are still a start-up with a rather short history. In the face of a fierce competition and intense challenges, we will remain committed to making decisive investments into product and the core technologies and offering the best service and holistic user experience to live up to the expectations of our loyal user community.

[Foreign Speech] Thank you for your support. With that, I will now turn the call over to Steven to provide you the financial details for the quarter. Steven, please go ahead.

