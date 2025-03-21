NIO Infographic: A snapshot of Nio’s Q4 2024 earnings report

China-based electric car maker NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on Friday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues increased by double-digits during the three months.

Total revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $2.70 billion in the final three months of fiscal 2024. Vehicle sales, which account for nearly 90% of total revenues, increased 13%. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $974.3 million or $0.47 per ADC in the December quarter. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.43.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenues to be between $1.69 billion and $1.76 billion. It forecasts total vehicle deliveries in the range of 41,000 to $43,000 for Q1.

