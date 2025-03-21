Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
NIO Infographic: A snapshot of Nio’s Q4 2024 earnings report
China-based electric car maker NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on Friday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues increased by double-digits during the three months.
Total revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $2.70 billion in the final three months of fiscal 2024. Vehicle sales, which account for nearly 90% of total revenues, increased 13%. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $974.3 million or $0.47 per ADC in the December quarter. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.43.
For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenues to be between $1.69 billion and $1.76 billion. It forecasts total vehicle deliveries in the range of 41,000 to $43,000 for Q1.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MU Earnings: Micron Q2 profit jumps on higher revenues, tops expectations
Semiconductor company Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Thursday reported a sharp increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings also surpassed Wall Street's forecasts. The Idaho-headquartered
Darden Restaurants sees growth in FY25 and beyond amid menu, tech Innovations
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has successfully navigated the challenging market environment by constantly innovating its menu offerings and fostering customer loyalty. In the third quarter, sales and profit margin
What to look for when McCormick & Company (MKC) reports Q1 2025 earnings
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) were down 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 5% year-to-date. The spice giant is slated to report its first quarter 2025 earnings results