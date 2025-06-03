NIO Infographic: Nio Q1 2025 loss widens despite strong sales growth

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on Tuesday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, revenues increased 21.5% year-over-year.

The China-based electric car maker’s revenues increased 21.5% year-over-year to $1.66 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2025. Vehicle sales, the primary revenue source, increased 18.6%. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $949.6 million or $0.45 per ADC in the March quarter. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.41.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenues to be between $2.689 billion and $2.765 billion. It forecasts total vehicle deliveries in the range of 72,000 to $75,000 for Q2.

Prior performance