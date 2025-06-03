Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

NIO Infographic: Nio Q1 2025 loss widens despite strong sales growth

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on Tuesday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, revenues increased 21.5% year-over-year.

Nio Q1 2025 earnings infographic

The China-based electric car maker’s revenues increased 21.5% year-over-year to $1.66 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2025. Vehicle sales, the primary revenue source, increased 18.6%. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $949.6 million or $0.45 per ADC in the March quarter. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.41.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenues to be between $2.689 billion and $2.765 billion. It forecasts total vehicle deliveries in the range of 72,000 to $75,000 for Q2.

Prior performance

  • Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was $732.7 million. Net loss per ADS was $0.36. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.31. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenues to be between $2.80-2.90 billion, representing an increase of approx. 15.0-19.2% from the year-ago period. Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Can AI and Cloud drive another strong quarter?

Over the years, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has transitioned from an on-premises, product-focused business model to a subscription-based services platform. The company's unique approach to cloud technology, with a focus

Key takeaways from Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q1 2025 earnings report

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down 6% on Wednesday following the announcement of the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Although the discount retailer

CrowdStrike Q1 2026 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 20%

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in revenues. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to

Tags

AutomobileElectric VehiclesMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top