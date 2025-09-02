Nio Q2 2025 loss narrows on higher sales; guides Q3

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter of 2025, on an adjusted basis, reflecting an increase in vehicle sales. The company also issued positive guidance for the third quarter.

The China-based electric car maker’s revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $2.65 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Vehicle sales, the primary revenue source, increased 2.9% YoY.

Net loss attributable to Nio shareholders was $717.7 million or $0.32 per ADS in the June quarter. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, organizational optimization charges and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss per ADS came in at $0.25, compared to a loss of $0.30 per ADS last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenues to be between $3.045 billion and $3.193 billion. It forecasts total vehicle deliveries in the range of 87,000 to 91,000 for Q3.

William Bin Li, CEO of NIO, said, “The strong market reception of ONVO L90 and NIO All-New ES8 has reinforced our overall sales momentum. Driven by this strong demand, we anticipate total deliveries in the third quarter to range between 87,000 and 91,000, representing a year-on-year growth of 40.7% to 47.1% and setting a new Company record.”

