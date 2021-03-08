Niu Technologies (NIU) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Jason Yang — Investor Relations Manager

Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss Niu Technologies results for the fourth quarter 2020.

Please note, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. The Company actual results may be materially different from those expressed today.

Our earnings press release and this call include discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. The press release contains a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.

On the call with me today are our CEO, Dr. Yan Li; and our CFO, Mr. Hardy Zhang.

Yan Li — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jason, and thanks everyone for joining us on this call today. So, in Q4, we saw a strong growth of domestic China market and a strong signal for the overseas market recovery from the COVID-19. We have had a substantial growth in Q4 with total sales volume reached 150,000 units, 41.6% year-over-year increase. The sales volume in the China market reached 137,000, a 35% year-over-year increase, whereas the volume in the international market rose by nearly 3x to more than 12,000 units, a 197.1% year-over-year increase.

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 had on the macroeconomic conditions globally, our 2020 and New Year sales volume surpassed 600,000 units, an increase of 42.8% compared to 2019. The sales volume in the China market eclipsed by 570,000 units, a 45.8% year-over-year increase, whereas the volume in the international market reached over 29,000 units, slightly increased from 2019 despite the challenges that COVID-19 lockdown had on key markets around the world. Despite the initial impact of COVID-19 in Q1 2020, we have realized the rapid growth last year. This resulted well in line with our aggressive growth strategy NIU 2.0 set for 2020 and beyond. And NIU 2.0 strategy were rapidly expanding our product portfolio to meet the specific needs of different market segment of the urban commuter customer by leveraging our unique design and advanced technology.

In addition to expanding our product range, we’re committed to expanding the reach of the retail sales network. This will mean expansion to more cities, while simultaneously creating a more dense sales network in existing cities. The year 2020 was the first year we put our NIU 2.0 strategy into play and we have achieved significant results in both product portfolio and sales network expansion. In 2020, we introduced four new products to the China electric bicycle market segment, the M2, the MS, G2 and G0 over affordably priced between RMB2,499 to RMB5,799. Approximately, $375 to $900 at today’s exchange rate. These four new electric bicycle products have been assessed in each of their respective target market accounting for 41.2% of our 2020 sales. These four products cover the two major design style simple native e-bicycle and a fully covered e-bicycle with the riding from 40 kilometers to 90 kilometers on single charge, reaching multiple consumer segments’ mobility needs at a portable price.

Now, for the electric motorcycle market, we have expanded up on our signature NQi and MQi+ products. [Indecipherable] G3 series in 2020 for the new markets, especially in China, while introducing the NQi GT for our international customers. The upgraded G3 is bigger in size with faster speed reaching from 40 kilometers to 60 kilometers per hour and the price range from RMB4,599 to RMB6,799, a good complement to our electric motor offerings. For the Europe and Americas market, we’ve launched a new product called MQi GT inherited design style of our award-winning M series and combined with our GT powertrain technology. MQi GT is a dual battery electric moped with top speed up to 70 kilometers per hour and the range of 110 kilometers on a single charge, priced at a EUR3,399.

Besides scooter and motorcycle products, we continue to enrich our accessory portfolios. In 2020, we expanded our accessory lines by over 150 new products, with more than 1.6 million customers globally, we had a strong customer base to sell into. The 47.6% growth in accessory and spare part sales in 2020 for the China market last year, it’s an indicator that we are on the right track to further tap into this revenue stream.

Now, supported by the new product launches in the first three quarters in 2020, will accelerate our sales network expansion in Q4. In Q4, we added 350 branded stores that reached a total count of 1,616 stores in China, setting the quarterly record in store expansion. For the entire year, we added 566 stores, much more than the last two years despite the COVID-19 impact in the first two quarters. Not only we were able to add more stores, we also strengthened our footprint in more lower-tier cities around China. We now have 66 cities in China that has five or more new branded stores, a 30% plus jump from 2019.

Now, for international market in 2020, we have increased our market coverage to 46 countries from 38 in 2019. We added additional 90 flagship stores and the premium stores across the globe. Outside China, we now have 116 flagship and premium stores as compared to 26 at the end of 2019 despite the COVID-19 situation. Keep in mind that we continue to sell our products through a network of more than 1,000 dealers outside China. The expansion of our new flagship and premium overseas stores will be of a great benefit to future retail growth as we expand the product range to meet mobility needs and trends of those regions.

Now, in addition to the channel expansion in international market, we also made significant strides in our B2B division, especially sales to support the scooter-sharing operators, most notably is a contract we signed with [Indecipherable] in Q4 2020, the largest mobility sharing operator globally. We’re now [Indecipherable] sole-solution provider for the multi-sharing. Globally, now with the operators in Europe and the Americas, with our total number of vehicles, [Indecipherable] established in 2020. In [Indecipherable] scooters play a key role introducing electric mobility to a wider range of customers, a key first step in helping us redefine urban mobility globally.

To support our NIU 2.0 growth strategy of aggressively entering urban mobility market, we also expanded our branding and marketing activities. Starting in 2020 we invested in advertising in mainstream online TV series and popular shows in China, which accumulated over 2.5 million views online/off-line during the airing of those programs. We continue to invest our efforts in new social media channels like Douyin and Kuaishou with our Douyin and Kuaishou quarterly views reaching 50 million and 20 million, respectively. This represents the 10x increase over 2019.

In overseas market in Q4 specifically we have upped our effort in social media with close to 1.3 million interaction on Instagram and Facebook. Particularly, Bella Hadid, the top American supermodel will start riding NIU scooter in New York City with friends in September 2020, which was featured in Vogue and other media as well. We also continue to invest in co-branding and marketing activities. In Q4, we launched the MS electric bicycle, Gundam limited edition. For your reference, Gundam is a incredibly popular Japanese cartoon series. [Indecipherable] after the launch of the project, we will map more than 50 million unique views across a variety of social channels.

Now, our users have also created many interesting stories in 2020. We had a new fan from Shanghai who spend a 261 days riding along the entire border of China, and mapping more than 30,000 kilometers. In the US, we have one of our overseas unique users making a video of skydiving right of back of plane on the NIU moped. And the customers value decided to modify our traffic panels with traditional [Indecipherable] panels, highlighting how easy and [Indecipherable] and promote sustainable mobility. And a quick fun fact for you, as of this morning, our users around China have now mapped more than 7.8 billion kilometers of riding distance. Now, each of those kilometers is a testament to the important role we play in a daily life our users who depend on us to get to work to work and go out for a casual cruise.