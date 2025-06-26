NKE Earnings: Nike Q4 2025 profit drops on lower revenues

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Thursday reported a sharp fall in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, hurt by a slowdown in sales across major markets and operating segments. However, earnings beat estimates.

The sneaker giant reported a net income of $211 million or $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.50 billion or $0.99 per share in the year-ago quarter. At $4.47 billion, Q4 gross profit was down 21% year-over-year.

The weak bottom-line performance reflects a 12% decrease in fourth-quarter sales to $11.1 billion. Wholesale revenues were $6.4 billion, down 9% YoY on a reported and currency-neutral basis.

Nike’s CEO Elliott Hill said, “While our financial results are in line with our expectations, they are not where we want them to be. Moving forward, we expect our business to improve as a result of the progress we’re making through our Win Now actions.”

Prior Performance