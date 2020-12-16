Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ: NDSN) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Sundaram Nagarajan — President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Nordson’s fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year conference call. In this unprecedented fiscal year, we did not just weather a challenging macro environment, we advanced our long-term strategy and achieved solid financial results.

First, I want to thank our Nordson employees for their flexibility, resilience and commitment as we navigated fiscal 2020. From the beginning of this pandemic, our leadership team has worked together to protect the health and safety of our employees and respond to the needs of our customers. Representatives from our global teams came together to share best practices and lessons learned as COVID-19 span the globe. We implemented new protocols of social distancing and face coverage as well as regular cleaning and temperature checks, all of which continues to this day.

By protecting our employees, we were able to offer uninterrupted service to our customers, many of whom were deemed to support critical infrastructure. Nordson products are a very diverse set of end markets, including medical, electronics, consumer non-durables and general industrial. This diversity helped us drive the relative stability of our results. We have also stayed invested in our direct sales application and service model, and committed to the innovation in our precision technologies.

For the full year, sales decreased only 3% compared to prior year, which is commendable in this environment. Simultaneously, we made meaningful progress on our long-term objectives. We built and started to deploy the next generation of Nordson Business System, which we are calling NBS Next, our growth framework. Using critical insights generated by NBS Next segmentation tools, our divisional leaders are prioritizing investments in our best growth opportunities and simplifying non-value-added tasks in operations to deliver best-in-class product quality and delivery.

Use of this data-driven growth framework led us to take actions that could strategically position our portfolio for sustainable long-term profitable growth. In September, we announced the technology acquisition of vivaMOS, which designs, develops and fabricates high end image sensors that would further differentiate our X-ray inspection product offering.

Earlier this year, we acquired Fluortek, a precision plastic extrusion manufacturer in medical device industry. Fluortek brings highly differentiated PTFE medical tubing expertise, which is complementary to our current value-added component offering for minimally invasive therapies, such as heart valve replacement. Scaling up our highly differentiated test and inspection and medical product lines will continue to be a priority of our capital deployment strategy.

We also took actions to simplify our portfolio in less differentiated areas. On December 3, we announced the divestiture of our screws and barrels product line from our polymer processing systems division to Altair Investments. While this business is a respected leader in the plastic industry, it does not meet Nordson’s long-term profitable growth objectives. We believe it will be better positioned with Altair. By directing this business, we will focus our resources on growing more differentiated profitable product lines that will deliver on our long-term growth objectives. We believe our remaining PPS division has the right degree of differentiation and related technical competitive advantages to deliver Nordson-like growth and returns.

I’ll speak more about the business in a few moments, but first, I’ll turn the call over to Joe to provide more detailed perspective on our financial results for the quarter.

Joseph P. Kelley — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Naga, and good morning to everyone. As Lara mentioned, we have provided slides to complement the narrative during today’s earnings call. On Slide number 5, you see fourth quarter 2020 sales were $559 million, a decrease of 5% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter sales of $585 million. The decrease was primarily related to organic volume, offset by favorable currency and benefits from the Fluortek and vivaMOS acquisitions. Test and inspection product lines were solid again this quarter, and we continue to see growth in our product lines serving medical end markets. Sales decline in the quarter was largely driven by weakness in the industrial and automotive end markets.

Gross profit totaled $297 million or 53% of sales in the quarter compared to $319 million or 54% of sales in the prior year. The 100 basis point decrease in gross margins primarily relates to the $1.3 million in amortization of acquired inventory step up from the fiscal 2020 acquisitions. Looking sequentially, gross margins improved 100 basis points as the manufacturing inefficiencies related to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and unfavorable product sales mix experienced in the third quarter of 2020 were primarily temporary in nature.

Operating profit was $37 million in the quarter. This included an $87 million non-cash impairment charge related to classifying the screw and barrel product line within the IPS segment as assets held for sale. This classification aligns with the company’s strategic decision to divest this product line to improve the ongoing earnings and overall profitable growth profile of the business. Excluding this item, plus cost reduction actions and the amortization of acquired inventory step up, adjusted operating profit totaled $130 million or 23% of sales. EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $159 million or 29% of sales, which is 5% below the prior year EBITDA of $168 million.

Looking at non-operating expense, net interest expense decreased $4 million or 37% from the prior year levels associated with lower effective borrowing rate. Other net expense increased $2 million, driven primarily by a $1 million increase in pension costs. Tax expense in the quarter totaled $8 million or an effective tax rate of 30% in the quarter. Excluding the tax impact and non-recurring items and the $2 million discrete tax benefit associated primarily with stock option exercises, the fourth quarter and full year normalized tax rate is approximately 21%.

Net income in the quarter totaled $18 million or $0.31 per share. Adjusted net income and earnings were $93 million or $1.59 per share. This represents an 11% decrease from the prior year adjusted earnings, reflective primarily of a 5% year-over-year decrease in sales.

Turning to Slide number 6. I’ll now share a few comments on our full year results. Sales for the full year 2020 were $2.1 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to the prior year. This change in sales included a decrease in organic volumes of 4%, offset by growth related to acquisitions. The full year impact of currency translation differences was not significant. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge, cost reduction initiatives, acquired inventory step up amortization and the discrete tax benefits, adjusted operating profit was $454 million and diluted earnings per share were $5.48, a 7% decrease from the prior year adjusted earnings of $5.87. EBITDA for the full year was $567 million or 27% of sales, which is in line with our prior year EBITDA margin percent of sales.

Now let’s turn to Slide 7 and 8 to review the fourth quarter 2020 segment performance. Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $308 million decreased 8% compared to the prior year fourth quarter. This decline was driven in part by weaker demand in industrial and automotive end markets where we had record sales in the prior year fourth quarter. Currency was favorable 2%, primarily driven by the strengthening of the euro, offset by an organic volume decrease of 10%.

Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was $92 million or 30% of sales, which excludes the $87 million non-cash impairment charge and $4 million in structural cost reduction actions. Despite the decrease in sales volume, cost control measures and sales mix improvements enabled the segment to deliver the same 30% operating margin as the prior year fourth quarter. Structural cost reductions taken in the fourth quarter were primarily related to early retirement incentives offered to employees in the industrial coatings systems division. These actions will generate $3 million to $4 million in annualized savings starting in fiscal 2021.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $250 million increased approximately 1% compared to the prior year fourth quarter. This change included a decrease in organic sales volume of 3%, an increase of approximately 2% related to acquisitions, and a 1% increase related to currency. Continued sales volume growth in test and inspection product lines serving electronics end markets and steady demand in medical product lines were offset by weakness in fluid dispense product lines serving industrial and automotive end markets.

Reported operating profit for the segment was $51 million. Excluding one-time charges associated with the amortization of acquired inventory step up, adjusted operating profit was $52 million or 21% of sales. The year-over-year decrease of 100 basis points in operating margin in the fourth quarter and the full year was driven by unfavorable product sales mix within the segment.

Finally, turning to the balance sheet and cash flow on Page 9. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and plenty of available borrowing capacity. Cash totaled $208 million and net debt was $898 million, ending the quarter with a 1.6 time leverage ratio based on the trailing 12 months EBITDA. Free cash flow in the quarter was $178 million. This brings the full year 2020 free cash flow total to $452 million, a conversion rate on adjusted net income of 141% as working capital liquidation and lower cash taxes paid contributed favorably to free cash flow in 2020. For modeling purposes, in fiscal 2021, assume an estimated effective tax rate of 21% and capital expenditures of $50 million to $55 million.

In summary, our top-line has held up well considering the unique challenges of fiscal 2020. The team has taken constructive actions to manage cost, while also aligning our resources and product portfolio with the best profitable growth opportunities. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with sufficient liquidity to allow us to stay focused on long-term strategic initiatives to drive profitable, organic and inorganic growth.

I will now turn the call back to Naga.

Sundaram Nagarajan — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Joe. Let’s turn to Slide 10. We are well positioned going into fiscal 2021. We have been operating safely and efficiently in this pandemic environment. We also have found creative ways to connect with our customers, whether it is virtual training and tech support or safely distance on-site product implementations.

For example, our adhesives team recently participated in the Annual Tactics Show, which is the largest North American packaging trade show. They rose to the challenge of this virtual event, showcasing our recent innovation through virtual demonstrations and videos. No matter the environment, Nordson employees remain focused on innovation and delivering on the needs of our customers.

I’m also pleased with the engagement of the team in adapting our NBS Next growth framework. This is truly about making a strong Nordson even stronger. Fundamental to this framework is to select and invest in the best profitable growth opportunities. This data-driven, customer and product segmentation approach, which we refer to as strategic discipline, identifies where we create the greatest value for our customers. It is the new capability that our team is learning.

Using a data-driven segmentation approach in a consistent and disciplined way, division leaders across the Nordson have been working to define their strategic business priorities. This framework empowers our division leaders to take action on the data and focus on the areas where we win.

Our decision to divest the screws and barrels product line was based on critical insight gained from this data-driven segmentation approach. Realigning our portfolio is another step forward in positioning Nordson for long-term profitable growth. This divestiture will improve earnings on a go-forward basis. It also gives our PPS leaders more time and energy to focus their resources on their differentiated and profitable product lines. This action exemplified the power of NBS Next, identify our businesses’ goal, simplify the areas that distract you from focusing and growing with your core strength.

The consistent deployment of our data-driven growth framework will complement Nordson’s great strength of innovation, customer passion and culture and plans. We will continue to strengthen our newer capability by unleashing an entrepreneurial mindset at the division level, while also building deep and diverse winning teams.

We are excited to announce that we will be hosting a Virtual Investor Day on March 30, 2021. At this event, we will share more details about our long-term strategy, our differentiated product portfolio and our growth objectives. We will be sharing more information about the details of this event in January, but please save the date in your calendars for the morning of March 30.

Now for the outlook on Slide 11. As I previously mentioned, we are well positioned entering 2021. During the challenging year of 2020, we remained invested in what makes Nordson strong, the direct sales model and our innovative precision technology portfolio. Additionally, we were successful in advancing several aspects of our long-term growth strategy. As we begin fiscal 2021, backlog has increased approximately 5% compared to the same period a year ago, and the trailing 12-week order entry is 5% above prior year level.

That said, it remains a dynamic environment and our business conditions are changing frequently as the world responds to the challenges of resurging COVID-19 virus. Given these factors, we’re not providing annual guidance at this time. However, we have a good line of sight to the fiscal 2021 first quarter. Based on current order entry trends, backlog amounts and the correlation to sales timing, we expect the first quarter of 2021 sales growth to be approximately 2% to 3% with adjusted earnings growth in the range of 15% to 20% as compared to fiscal 2020 first quarter. As always, I want to thank our customers, employees and shareholders for your continued support.

With that, we will pause and take your questions.

