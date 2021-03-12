Northern Oil & Gas Inc. (NOG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Oil & Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN : NOG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Northern Oil and Gas Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Mike Kelly — Chief Strategy Officer

And thank you, Donna and good morning everybody. We’re happy to welcome you to our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. I’m joined here this morning with Northern’s CEO, Nick O’Grady; our COO, Adam Dirlam; our CFO, Chad Allen; our Chief Engineer, Jim Evans, as well as Northern’s Chairman Bahram Akradi.

I will now hand the call over to Northern's Chairman, Bahram Akradi.

Bahram Akradi — Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Mike. As most of you know, I began investing in Northern in 2016 and subsequently, I filed a 13D, outlining changes that I thought were needed in order to transform NOG into a strong and exceptional business. I am pleased to report this morning that I believe that we have been successful in implementing almost every one of these changes and very excited about more improvements ahead.

We are in an enviable position. We have become the largest US non-op consolidator and the opportunities ahead of us are tremendous. We have a pipeline of acquisition opportunities and the capital to take advantage of these opportunities as well. The strategy is to continue to get bigger and stronger. However, we will do so in a financially prudent fashion, which includes a commitment to building and maintaining a fortress-like balance sheet. When I joined the Board in 2017, we had a leverage ratio greater than 6 times. Today, we project our leverage below 2 times for 2021 and our goal is to further reduce leverage to around 1 time in the next several years. We also have a great alignment between our shareholders, Board of Directors and management. This is a unique and clear advantage. Our Board of Directors are a significant shareholder in Northern.

Finally, we have assembled an all-star management team led by one of the most experienced and accomplished executives in energy sector Nick O’Grady. Nick originally joined Northern as a CFO in 2018 and I quickly realized that he was the executive that should be leading the company. Nick was promoted to CEO at the end of 2019. I have truly enjoyed partnering with Nick in developing and implementing the Board of Directors, the strategic vision for Northern. Our hedging strategies in 2019 provided Northern with financial security and stability in 2020. It provided NOG significant free cash flow last year while many other companies did not make it through. We’ve been able to secure and extend new financing and raise additional equity, which has allowed the company to significantly improve our balance sheet and our future cash flow, which is now approaching $150 million in 2021. I have complete confidence in Nick and the entire executive team at Northern to continue executing our long-term strategy.

We have accomplished a tremendous amount over the past several years but I am most excited about the future at Northern. We now have the balance sheet and acquisition opportunities that will enable Northern to accelerate its growth. I’m very excited to see our strategy play out through the remainder of 2021 and beyond. We are also in the position to start a responsible and modest dividend by this summer that we can grow over time. Because of my confidence in Nick and the leadership team at Northern, I no longer feel that it’s necessary for me to be on the NOG’s conference calls. Of course, I will continue to be a very active Chairman in formulating the vision and long-term strategy for the company with other members of the Board, Nick and rest of the executive team. Finally, I want to thank Wells Fargo, Bank of America and RBC amongst others for being great partners and supporting Northern throughout this exciting adventure.

With that, I will now turn it over to our CEO, Nick O’Grady.

Nicholas O’Grady — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks very much Bahram for the kind words in the vote of confidence in our executive team. All right everybody. As usual, let’s get down to what was six points. Number one, teamwork. I know that 2020 was a tumultuous time for investors for oil and for the industry. But as we sit here today, I’m exceptionally proud of how we’ve managed through it. Our team has worked around the clock and thanklessly at times. As painful as it was, no one wavered and we continued to plug away and not lose sight of our long-term mission. We entered the year, larger, stronger and with a clean de-levered balance sheet. When we started this path in early 2018, the company shareholders carried over $136 of debt and over $9 of annual interest expense for every share they owned. We project this year that number will be well under $15 of debt, less than a $1 of interest and expect production to be up this year over three-fold from 2017 levels. Put simply, our debt adjusted cash flow per share this year is expected to more than double from those 2017 levels. It has not been easy and our employees, Board of Directors and my executive team at Northern truly deserve credit for it all.

Number 2, execution. The quarter was strong as production and activity continued to ramp up methodically. Costs continue to be in control and the assets performed admirably. We produced over $30 million of free cash in the quarter, a record for the company. What’s more impressive is that our volumes have continued to improve despite significant shut-in activity with workover rigs going at a furious pace despite winter conditions in the Williston, we expect a further boost as the vast majority of these remaining shut and should be back online as we exit spring.

Number 3, consistency. I have explained in each of the last four conference calls that we have been dedicated to managing risk, continuing to deliver and that the non-op model gives us significant flexibility in the allocation of capital. As we stand today we successfully counter-cyclically invested in projects throughout 2020 that are beginning to bear fruit and will likely vastly exceed what we had underwritten. Risk management in the form of hedging meant that we were able to reduce debt in the downturn rather than lean on it and with higher prices today, that will accelerate.

Number 4, expansion. We exit 2020 very differently than we began. We entered it as a Williston pure play. We will soon be a three basin company, diversified and with increased flexibility to allocate capital to different commodities, different regions and simply put in the place that has the highest return on capital employed.

Number 5, discipline. While oil prices are high, and the market buoyant today, I want to be clear about Northern strategy. While we certainly welcome more normalized levels of drilling, we continue to be disciplined in how we deploy capital. As I have repeated ad nauseam, growth should be the output of good investment discipline not the driver of spending decisions. We are dedicated to responsibly returning capital when the risks are balanced properly for our debt holders as well as for our equity holders, which brings me to my final point.

Number 6, returns. As we integrate the Reliance assets and continue to deliver, we will begin discussions with the Board of Directors over the summer about establishing a long-term dividend strategy and we are watching others carefully as they craft their dividend policies to see what works best for investors in the marketplace. But it’s clear that higher prices in the short term are accelerating our cash flows to retire debt faster and with it the mission to deliver real shareholder returns.

In conclusion, to those that have stuck by us through thick and thin, thanks for the patients but we are not done. In fact, we’re just getting started. There are north of $10 billion worth of working interest opportunities out there that need to be rationalized. We are focused on making our enterprise stronger, more profitable and providing exceptional returns to our shareholders. But at the same time, we will not lose our strong financial discipline. We are not deal junkies. Everyone must win for anything to be even considered. These aren’t just words. We are a company run by investors for investors and I truly thank each and every one of you for your interest.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Adam.

Adam Dirlam — Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Nick. Operationally, 2020 was a transformational year for Northern. And as we move into 2021, we see ourselves in an enviable position. Since expanding to both the Permian and Marcellus, we now have three premier basins to deploy capital in. With the expansion of our business model, the active management with allocating capital across a broader opportunity set will enable us continue to high grade our returns on capital employed while diversifying and taking risk out of the enterprise. In the Williston, curtailments are subsiding with the increase in commodity pricing and we expect that the remaining productions will be brought back online towards the beginning of the second quarter. While the rigs in the basin have stayed at lower levels, high quality ground game opportunities have never been better as operators focus on the core of the play. As a result, our wells in process are expected to be some of the most productive drilling projects, we have seen in years.

We saw well completion get pulled forward in the fourth quarter and once the seasonal weather of the first quarter subsides, we expect both completions and new drills to pick up moving into the second and third quarters of the year. In the Permian, we continue to build our position well by well and acre-by-acre, focusing our efforts with leading operators. Since we entered the basin last September, we have closed seven deals for approximately $32 million inclusive of development costs. Acquisition opportunities both at a ground game level and a package level are at multi-year highs. We screen each and every one of them with the level of discipline and specificity that is needed to prosecute only on those that meet or exceed our hurdle rates.

In the Marcellus, we look forward to closing our acquisition with Reliance in April. At the end of Q4, EQT took over operatorship of our asset and with the proposed operational changes, we are expecting improvements in both cost reductions and well productivity. Unique joint venture structure provides Northern collaboration and long-term transparency that will dovetail nicely with the active management of the rest of our portfolio. As we responsibly scale the business, the opportunities afforded to us have never been better or more abundant. We will remain disciplined with our allocation of capital as we work towards further reducing debt levels and returning capital to shareholders. With a balanced approach of investing in additional drilling and executing on high-quality acquisitions, we will continue to solidify Northern as the non-operated clearing house in oil and gas.

With that, I’ll hand it over to Chad.

Chad Allen — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Adam. I have a few highlights to go over this quarter, starting with a quick summary on Northern’s financial performance. Our production averaged 35,738 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 23% increase over the third quarter and came in towards the high end of our guidance. Production continues to be impacted by curtailments and shut-in production, which we estimate reduced our fourth quarter production by approximately 4,200 BOE per day. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $94.3 million, up 14% over the third quarter due in large part to increased production levels and the pull forward of activity towards the end of the quarter. Oil differentials were $6.94 during the quarter, which was an improvement of approximately 35% over the lowest in the second quarter. Gas realizations continued to impact our revenues during the fourth quarter, but we saw significant improvement as we closed out the year and we expect these improvements to continue into 2021. Lease operating expenses for the fourth quarter came in at $28.2 million or $8.58 per BOE, which was down 5% sequentially compared to the third quarter. Cash G&A came in at $1.04 per dollar BOE this quarter and continues to be exceptional even with the impacts of our production volumes from curtailments and shut-in production.

We have also given detailed cost guidance for 2021. One thing to highlight there is workover activity. We expect LOE to be higher earlier in the year as costs from higher workover activity flows through but to moderate as new wells turn to production. I’d also like to highlight cash G&A costs. Pro forma for the Reliance transaction and our growing oil volumes are projected to be approximately $0.80 per BOE, the lowest in our company’s history and by far one of the lowest in the industry. We significantly improved our leverage profile since the end of last year and remain focused on debt reduction. We reduced our debt levels by approximately $39 million during the fourth quarter and $178 million during 2020 in total. Capital spending for the fourth quarter was $48.9 million, which consisted of $17.9 million of organic D&C capital and $31 million of total discretionary acquisition capital inclusive of acquisition D&C capital. Northern’s 2020 development capital expenditures were $162.8 million, a reduction of 56% compared to 2019. In February, we disclosed reduced 2021 capital expenditure guidance and bumped up our production forecast at the same time.

In terms of cadence, as it stands today, we expect the second quarter to have the highest levels of capex for 2021, particularly for the Marcellus assets where the majority of the development is projected to take place mid-year. In closing, I wanted to highlight our recent capital markets transactions whereby we further strengthened our balance sheet through a common equity offering and a regularly unsecured senior notes offering. These transactions allowed us to fully equitize the Marcellus acquisition and extend our maturity wall by retiring the remaining $65 million of our VEN Bakken note and 95% of our second lien notes, of which the remaining will be called on or before May 15 of this year. The remainder of the proceeds were used to pay down the revolving credit facility. As of today, Northern has $287 million of borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility, leaving $373 million of available borrowing capacity. Absent further capital spending acceleration, we would expect the RBL balance to fall further by the end of Q1, prior to closing the Reliance Marcellus acquisition.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Mike Kelly.

Mike Kelly — Chief Strategy Officer

Great. Thanks Chad. Donna, we are now ready for Q&A.

