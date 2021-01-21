Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 21, 2021.

Presentation:

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Northern Trust Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Bette, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Bette — Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations

Thank you. Madison. Good morning everyone and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me on our call this morning are Mike O’Grady, our Chairman and CEO; Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; Lauren Allnutt, our Controller; and Kelly Lernihan from our Investor Relations team.

Our fourth quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation which we will use to guide today’s conference call. This January 21st call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com. The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that will be available on our website through February 18. Northern Trust disclaims any continuing accuracy of the information provided in this call after today.

Now for our safe harbor statement. What we say during today’s conference call may include forward-looking statements which are Northern Trust’s current estimates and expectations of future events or future results. Actual results of course could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. I urge you to read our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for detailed information about factors that could affect actual results.

During today’s question-and-answer session, please limit your initial query to one question and one related follow-up. This will allow us to move through the queue and enable as many people as possible, the opportunity to ask questions as time permits. Thank you again for joining us today.

Let me turn the call over to Mike O’Grady.

Michael G. O’Grady — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark. Let me join and welcome you to our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. Amidst the ongoing public health crisis, I hope you and your families are healthy and well. In Northern Trust, we continue to operate in what we call resiliency mode, which means we’re focused on providing our clients continuity of service, while over 90% of our employees worldwide are working remotely. The challenging the transition across each of our businesses has been effective. Throughout 2020, despite the environment, we’ve executed on initiatives to continue to drive organic growth within each of our businesses. One of our key strategic imperatives.

Within Wealth Management, we are steadfast in our commitment to serving the world’s most affluent families and family offices in a holistic and integrated manner across the array of financial needs, including planning, investments, fiduciary, banking and other capabilities. During the turbulent year, our goals based approach allowed our clients to adhere to their investment strategies and avoid selling into the downturn and realize the recovery within — within risk assets. We’ve adjusted our sales approach to execute our growth strategy during the pandemic through our digital marketing efforts, including Navigate the Now campaign. Through the launch of the Northern Trust Institute, we will continue to leverage our 130 years of experience and depth of subject matter expertise for our clients’ needs.

Our Asset Management business has seen considerable market share gains during 2020 within our liquidity products. Our Northern Institutional Government Select Fund was named the Top Performing Government Institutional Fund of 2020. Beyond our liquidity funds, our Quant Active equity mutual funds in factor based ETFs performed well relative to their peers. We also continue to see growth in ESG mandates with assets under management of over $125 billion at year end, up 30% from the prior year.

Our asset servicing business which did see a deferral and implementation activity earlier in the year, finished 2020 with strong growth. Recent notable public wins, highlight our success globally and across products and include Pershing Square Capital Management, Emerald Technology Ventures, Sands Capital Management, Strategic Global Advisors, First Sentier Investors and Westwood Holdings Group. We continue to invest and expand our asset servicing solutions in areas such as our front office solutions as well as outsourced trading and foreign exchange execution. As we move forward in the current and persistent low interest rate environment, we’ve accelerated our focus on driving greater efficiencies as well as continuing to grow organically in a scalable and profitable manner.

Finally, I want to express my sincere appreciation for our staff, whose commitment, expertise and professionalism throughout these extraordinary times has been exceptional.

Now let me turn the call to Jason to review our financial results for the quarter.

Jason J. Tyler — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike. Let me join Mark and Mike in welcoming you to our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. Let’s dive into the financial statements through the quarter starting on Page 2. This morning, we reported fourth quarter net income of $240.9 million. Earnings per share were $1.12 and our return on average common equity was 8.8%. The quarter’s results included the following three items. First, a $55 million severance charge in connection with the reduction in force. This charge relates to actions we’re taking to eliminate approximately 500 positions globally, representing about 2.5% of our staff. This is in line with our ongoing efforts around productivity and efficiency and expected to result in annual run rate savings of approximately $50 million on a net basis.

Second, we recognized an $11.9 million occupancy related expense relating to an early lease exit arising from our workplace real estate strategy. And lastly, we recognized $26.8 million in tax expense related to the reversal of tax benefits previously recognized through earnings. As you can see on the bottom of Page 2, equity markets performed well during the quarter. We call that a significant portion of our trust fees are based on a quarter lag or month lag asset levels and both the S&P 500 and EAFE Local had strong sequential performance based on those calculations. It’s worth noting that on a year-over-year basis, the EAFE Local index remains negative, which creates an unfavorable impact for our global fees compared to the prior year. As shown on this page average one month and three-month LIBOR rate stabilized during the quarter, with only modest declines.

Let’s move to Page 3 and review the financial highlights for the fourth quarter. Year-over-year revenue was down 2% with non-interest income up 5% and net interest income down 20%. Expenses increased 7%. The provision for credit losses reflected a release of $2.5 million in the quarter compared to a release of $1 million in the prior-year. Net income was down 35%. In the sequential comparison revenue grew 3% with non-interest income and net interest income, both up 3%. Increase — expenses increased 5% and net income declined 18%. Return on average common equity was 8.8% for the quarter down from 14.8% a year ago and 10.5% in the prior quarter. Assets under custody and administration of $14.5 trillion grew 21% from a year ago and increased 11% on a sequential basis. Assets under custody of $11.3 trillion grew 22% from a year ago and increased 11% on a sequential basis. Assets under management were $1.4 trillion, up 14% from a year ago and up 7% on a sequential basis.

If we go to the results in greater detail, starting with revenue on Page 4. Fourth quarter revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $1.5 billion, down 2% compared to last year and up 3% sequentially. Trust, investment and other servicing fees representing the largest component of our revenue totaled $1 billion and were up 3% from last year and 2% sequentially. Foreign exchange trading income was $69 million for the quarter, up 6% year-over-year and up 11% sequentially. The increase compared to a year ago is driven by higher volumes and higher volatility, while the sequential growth was primarily driven by higher volumes. Remaining components of non-interest income totaled $93 million in the quarter, up 32% compared to one year ago and up 2% sequentially. Within that, securities commissions and trading income increased 16% compared to a year ago and up 24% sequentially. Both the year-over-year and sequential growth were primarily driven by strong performance within our core brokerage business.

Other operating income increased 52% compared to the prior year and was down 7% sequentially. The increase compared to last year was primarily driven by $20.8 million charge in the prior year related to a decision to sell substantially all of the lease portfolio, partially offset by higher expense relating to Visa swap agreements. The sequential decline was primarily associated with lower income in the supplemental compensation plans which also resulted in a related decrease within other operating expense.

Net interest income, which I’ll discuss in more detail later was $345 million in the fourth quarter, down 20% from one year ago and up 3% sequentially.

Let’s look at the components of our trust and investment fees on Page 5. For our Corporate & Institutional Services business fees totaled $596 million in the fourth quarter and were up 5% year-over-year and up 2% sequentially. Custody and fund administration fees were $420 million and up 6% year-over-year and up 6% on a sequential basis. The year-over-year performance was primarily driven by new business and favorable currency translation, partially offset by unfavorable non-US markets. The sequential increase was primarily driven by new business, higher transaction volumes, favorable currency translation as well as favorable markets. Assets under custody and administration for C&IS clients were $13.7 trillion at quarter end, up 21% year-over-year and up 11% sequentially. Both the year-over-year and sequential increases were attributable to new business, favorable markets and favorable currency translation.

Investment Management fees in C&IS of $125 million in the fourth quarter were up 8% year-over-year and down 9% sequentially. Year-over-year growth was primarily driven by new business and favorable markets, partially offset by money market fee waivers. The sequential decline was primarily driven by higher money market fee waivers. Assets under management for C&IS clients were $1.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year and 6% sequentially. The growth from the prior year was driven by favorable — favorable markets, client flows and favorable currency translation. The sequential growth was driven by favorable markets and currency translation, partially offset by net outflows. Securities lending fees were $18 million in the quarter, down 22% year-over-year and down 11% sequentially. Both the year-over-year and sequential declines were driven by lower spreads. Average collateral levels were up 6% year-over-year and up 4% sequentially.

Moving to our Wealth Management business. Trust, Investment and other servicing fees were $304 — were $430 million in the fourth quarter and were up 1% compared to the prior year and up 3% sequentially. Both the year-over-year and sequential performance were primarily driven by favorable markets, partially offset by money market fund fee waivers. Assets under management for our Wealth Management clients were $348 billion at quarter end, up 11% year-over-year and up 9% sequentially. Both the year-over-year and sequential growth were driven by favorable markets and net flows.

Moving to Page 6. Net interest income was $345 million in the fourth quarter and was down 20% from the prior year. Earning assets averaged $131 billion in the quarter, up 22% versus the prior year. Average deposits were $115 billion and were up 29% versus the prior year. The net interest margin was 1.05% in the quarter and was down 54 basis points from the year ago. The net interest margin decreased primarily to lower interest rates as well as mix shift within the balance sheet. On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income was up 3%. Average earning assets increased 1% on a sequential basis, while average deposits were up 2%. The net interest margin increased 2 basis points sequentially, primarily due to balance sheet mix and lower costs, partially offset by lower asset yields. Net interest income also benefited in the quarter from approximately $5 million in non-recurring benefits relating to the FTE adjustment and interest recovery on non-accrual loans.

Turning to Page 7. Expenses were $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter and were 7% higher than the prior year and 5% higher sequentially. The current quarter included a $55 million severance charge related to a reduction in force and $11.9 million increase associated with an early lease exit arising from our workplace real estate strategy. Expense during the prior quarter included a $43.4 million charge related to a corporate action processing error. Excluding these items in each period, expenses were up 1% year-over-year and up 3% sequentially. Compensation expense totaled $525 million in the quarter and included $52.5 million in severance related charges. Excluding the charge, compensation was up 2% from both the year ago and sequentially. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by higher salary expense due to staff growth, base pay adjustments and unfavorable currency translation, partially offset by lower incentives. The sequential growth was driven by salaries and higher incentive.

Employee benefits expense of $102 million is up 10% from one year ago and up 5% sequentially. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to higher pension expense. The sequential increase was driven primarily by higher medical costs. Outside services expense was $208 million in the quarter and included $2.5 million related to severance charges. Excluding the charge outside services expense was flat compared to the prior year and up 11% sequentially. The sequential increase was primarily due to higher technical services, legal and consulting services and third party advisory fees.

Equipment and software expense of $176 million was up 7% from one year ago and up 3% sequentially. The year-over-year growth reflected higher depreciation and amortization as well as higher software support costs, partially offset by lower software disposition costs. The sequential increase was driven by increases in software disposition, software support and amortization costs. Occupancy expense of $67 million for the quarter included the previously mentioned $11.9 million occupancy charge. Excluding this item, the category was down 4% compared to the prior year and up 7% sequentially. The year-over-year decline was driven by lower rent as well as lower building depreciation and real estate taxes. The sequential increase was primarily driven by higher building operation costs and real estate taxes.

Other operating expense of $72 million was down 18% from one year ago and down 43% sequentially. Excluding the prior quarter’s $43.4 million charge, costs were down 14% sequentially. The year-over-year comparison was primarily driven by lower expense related to business promotional activities. The sequential comparison was impacted by higher costs associated with the Northern Trust sponsored Golf Tournament in the prior quarter and lower costs associated with supplemental compensation plans.

Turning to the full year. Our results in 2020 are summarized on Page 8. Net income was $1.2 billion, down 19% compared to 2019 and earnings per share were $5.46, down 18% from the prior year. On the right margin of this page, we outline the non-recurring impact that we called out for both years. We achieved a return on equity for the year of 11.2% compared to 14.9% in 20.9 — in 2019.

Full year revenue and expense trends are outlined on Page 9. Trust, Investment and other servicing fees grew 4% in 2020. The growth during the year was primarily driven by new business and favorable markets, partially offset by the impact of money market fee waivers. Foreign exchange trading income grew 16% driven by increases in market volatility and higher client volumes. Net interest income declined 14%. Average earning assets during the period increased by 16%, while the net interest margin declined 41 basis points due to lower interest rates. The net result was flat overall revenue in 2020 compared to 2019. On a reported basis, expenses were up 5% from the prior year. Adjusting for the expense items noted in both the year, expenses were up 3% from 2019.

Turning to page 10. Our capital ratios remain strong with our common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.8% under the standardized approach and 13.4% under the advanced approach. Our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.6% under both the standardized and advanced approaches. During the fourth quarter, we declared cash dividends of $0.70 per share, totaling $147 million to common stockholders. Now looking back at 2020 showed the importance of a strong capital base and liquidity profile to support our clients’ needs. We continue to provide our clients with the exceptional service and solution expertise, they come to expect. As we begin the new year, our competitive positioning in Wealth Management, Asset Management and Asset Servicing continues to resonate well in the marketplace.

Thank you again for participating in Northern Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call today. Mark, Mike, Lauren and I would be happy to answer any of your questions. Madison, please open the line.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.