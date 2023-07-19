Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $1.77 billion.
Net income decreased 16% to $331.8 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to last year.
Net interest income rose 12% YoY to $524.6 million.
Non-interest expense grew 9% to $1.3 billion.
Total assets under management increased 5% YoY to $1.36 trillion.
