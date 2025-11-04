Categories Earnings, Industrials

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of FY25 and issued guidance.

  • Total revenue increased 5% annually to a record high of $2.9 billion in the third quarter
  • Q3 net income came in at $419.3 million or $0.86 per share, vs. $474.9 million or $0.95 per share in Q3 2025
  • On an adjusted basis, net income increased 17% from last year to $1.20 per share in the September quarter
  • Gross margin per Capacity Day increased 1.9% year-over-year, on a reported basis, and increased 2.1% on a constant currency basis
  • Gross Cruise Costs per Capacity Day were approximately $302 in Q3 2025, compared to $314 in the prior-year period
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $1.019 billion, from $931 million in the same period of fiscal 2024
  • For fiscal 2025, the management expects adjusted EBITDA to be around $2.72 billion; adjusted Operational EBITDA Margin for FY25 is expected to be about 37%
  • Full-year adjusted net income guidance is $1.045 billion, or $2.10 per share

