Categories Earnings, Industrials
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of FY25 and issued guidance.
- Total revenue increased 5% annually to a record high of $2.9 billion in the third quarter
- Q3 net income came in at $419.3 million or $0.86 per share, vs. $474.9 million or $0.95 per share in Q3 2025
- On an adjusted basis, net income increased 17% from last year to $1.20 per share in the September quarter
- Gross margin per Capacity Day increased 1.9% year-over-year, on a reported basis, and increased 2.1% on a constant currency basis
- Gross Cruise Costs per Capacity Day were approximately $302 in Q3 2025, compared to $314 in the prior-year period
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $1.019 billion, from $931 million in the same period of fiscal 2024
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects adjusted EBITDA to be around $2.72 billion; adjusted Operational EBITDA Margin for FY25 is expected to be about 37%
- Full-year adjusted net income guidance is $1.045 billion, or $2.10 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from McDonald’s (MCD) Q3 2025 earnings results
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $7 billion. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%. Net income rose 1% to $2.3
AMD reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Cisco (CSCO) reports Q1 FY26 results
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, ended fiscal 2025 on a positive note, with the business benefiting from a sharp increase in