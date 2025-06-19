Nucor Corporation (NUE) sees a YoY drop in Q2 2025 earnings

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products, has issued guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, forecasting a year-over-year decline in net earnings.
- The company said it expects Q2 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.65, vs. $2.68 per share in the year-ago quarter
- On a quarter-over-quarter basis, meanwhile, it sees earnings growth across all three operating segments in Q2, with the largest increase expected in the steel mills segment
- The steel mills segment is expected to benefit from higher average selling prices at the company’s sheet and plate mills
- For the steel products segment, profit is expected to increase sequentially in the second quarter, aided by stable overall pricing, higher volumes, and lower average costs per ton
- In Q2, the company repurchased around 1.8 million shares at an average price of $111.89 per share
- Year-to-date, it has returned approximately $755 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments
- Nucor is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Monday, July 28, 2025, after markets close
