NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2026 revenue and profit beat estimates
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher revenue and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026. The results also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
At $44.06 billion, Q1 revenue was up 69% from last year, mainly reflecting strong growth in the Data Center segment. The top line came in above analysts’ estimates.
On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings increased to $0.81 in the first quarter from $0.61 per share a year earlier, beating estimates. On a reported basis, the company posted a net income of $18.8 billion or $0.76 per share for Q1, compared to $14.9 billion or $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter.
