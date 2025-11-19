Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 FY26 revenue and profit beat estimates
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The numbers also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
Revenue increased to $57.0 billion in the third quarter from $35.08 billion in the prior-year period, benefitting from a 66% surge in Data Center revenues. The top-line exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.
Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, rose sharply to $1.30 per share in the third quarter from $0.81 per share a year earlier, beating estimates. On a reported basis, the company posted a net income of $31.9 billion or $1.30 per share for Q3, compared to $19.3 billion or $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, said, “compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference — each growing exponentially. We’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.”
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What to look for when Deere & Company (DE) reports Q4 2025 results
When Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reports its fourth-quarter results next week, investors will be watching for updates on equipment demand and production trends. While tariff-related uncertainties and weak farmer
Home Depot (HD): Three factors that weighed on the Q3 2025 performance
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 16% over the past three months. The company’s results for the third quarter of 2025
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q3 2025 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $25.3 billion, down 1.5% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 2.7%. Net earnings