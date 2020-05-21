Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in first-quarter earnings, which also surpassed the market’s projection. Shares of the semiconductor giant gained during the extended trading session, following the announcement.

Adjusted profit climbed to $1.80 per share in the first quarter from $0.88 per share last year. Net earnings more than doubled to $1.47 per share from $0.64 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also topped the Street view.

Revenue rose 39% annually to $3.08 billion and came in above the market’s prediction. The company’s stock closed Thursday’s regular trading sharply lower and continued to lose in the after-hours session.

