Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 earnings surge on strong revenue growth, beat estimates
Semiconductor giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.
Second-quarter FY26 revenue increased sharply to $46.7 billion from $30.04 billion in the prior-year period, exceeding estimates. The top-line benefited from a 56% surge in Data Center revenues.
On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings increased to $1.05 in the second quarter from $0.68 per share a year earlier, beating estimates. On a reported basis, the company posted a net income of $26.4 billion or $1.08 per share for Q2, compared to $16.6 billion or $0.67 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, “NVIDIA NVLink rack-scale computing is revolutionary, arriving just in time as reasoning AI models drive orders-of-magnitude increases in training and inference performance. The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center.”
Prior Performance
