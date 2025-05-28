Nvidia Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be reporting first-quarter 2026 earnings today at 4:20 p.m. ET, after ending the last fiscal year on a high note.

Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share for Q1, which represents an increase from the prior-year quarter when the company earned $0.61 per share. first-quarter revenue is expected to rise to $43.25 billion from $26.04 billion in the comparable quarter of 2025.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings were $0.89 per share, compared to $0.52 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, the company posted a net income of $22.1 billion or $0.89 per share for Q4, compared to $12.3 billion or $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.

At $39.33 billion, Q4 revenue was up 78% from last year and above analysts’ estimates, mainly reflecting strong growth in the Data Center segment.