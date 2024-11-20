Categories LATEST
Nvidia Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be reporting third-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:20 p.m. ET, after delivering blockbuster results in recent quarters.
Listen to Nvidia’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share for Q3, which represents a sharp increase from the prior-year quarter when the company earned $0.40 per share. Third-quarter revenue is expected to grow sharply to $33.13 billion from $18.12 billion in the comparable quarter of 2024
In the second quarter, adjusted profit more than doubled to $0.68 per share. The reported profit was $16.6 billion or $0.67 per share in Q3, which represents an increase of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter. Driving the strong bottom-line growth, revenues surged to $30.0 billion.
