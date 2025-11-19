Categories LATEST

Nvidia Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor giant Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report its third-quarter 2026 earnings today, after the closing bell.

Listen to Nvidia’s Q3 2026 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share for Q3, which represents an increase from the prior-year quarter when the company earned $0.81 per share. Third-quarter revenue is expected to rise to $55.09 billion from $35.08 billion in the comparable quarter of 2025.

In the second quarter, Nvidia’s revenues increased to $46.7 billion from $30.04 billion in the prior-year period, exceeding estimates. The top-line benefited from a 56% surge in Data Center revenues.

On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings increased to $1.05 in the second quarter from $0.68 per share a year earlier, beating estimates. On a reported basis, the company posted a net income of $26.4 billion or $1.08 per share for Q2, compared to $16.6 billion or $0.67 per share in the year-ago quarter.

