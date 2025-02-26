Categories LATEST
Nvidia Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be reporting fourth-quarter earnings today at 4:20 p.m. ET, after delivering strong quarterly results so far in fiscal 2025.
Listen to Nvidia’s Q4 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for Q4, which represents an increase from the prior-year quarter when the company earned $0.52 per share. fourth-quarter revenue is expected to climb to $38.16 billion from $22.1 billion in the comparable quarter of 2024.
In the third quarter, the tech firm’s revenues rose to $35.1 billion from $18.12 billion a year earlier, driven by strong performance by the Data Center and Gaming segments. Adjusted profit more than doubled to $0.81 per share. Unadjusted net income was $19.3 billion or $0.78 per share in Q3, compared to $9.24 billion or $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter.
