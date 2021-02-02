NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Jeff Palmer — Vice President of Investor Relations

Jeff Palmer — Vice President of Investor Relations

Welcome to the NXP Semiconductors fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. With me on the call today is Kurt Sievers, NXP's President and CEO; and Peter Kelly, our CFO.

Kurt Sievers — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks very much, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. We really appreciate you all joining the call this morning. Today, I will review our Q4 and our full-year 2020 performance. I will provide insights on how we view the current supply-demand environment, and I will certainly discuss our guidance for quarter one.

Now, let me begin with quarter four. Our results were near the high-end of our guidance with the contribution from the automotives and mobile markets, both meaningfully stronger than planned, and with trends in the industrial & IoT and communication infrastructure markets in line with our expectations. Taken together, NXP delivered quarter four revenue of $2.5 billion, an increase of 9% year-over-year and $57 million above the midpoint of our guidance range.

Our non-GAAP operating margin in quarter four was a strong 30.5%, that is 60 basis points better than the year ago period, and about 80 basis points above the midpoint of our guidance. Our outperformance was thanks to good fall through on [Indecipherable] revenue growth, thanks to early benefits of our improved factory utilization and solid operating expense control.

For the full-year, revenue was $8.6 billion, a decline of 3% year-over-year. And as 2020 progressed and the initial impacts from the pandemic earlier in the year subsided, our customers began to accelerate orders at a very robust rate, which we do anticipate will continue throughout 2021.

Our full-year non-GAAP operating margin was 25.9%, a 310 basis points decline because of lower revenue, reduced factory loadings, combined with slightly reduced operating expenses. It is important to note, though, that throughout the year we shifted more of our opex spend from SG&A towards R&D as we do continue to invest in new and differentiated products, which are definitely in the lifeblood of our long-term growth ambitions.

Now, let me turn to the specific trends in our focused end markets. Starting with automotive. Full-year revenue was $3.83 billion, down 9% year-on-year, materially better than overall auto production and the reflection of strong new product traction and content gains in ADAS, in digital clusters and in electrification, which we have all spoken about in the past. For quarter four, automotive revenue was $1.2 billion, up 9% versus the year ago period and $20 million better than our guidance.