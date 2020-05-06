Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Vicki Hollub — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. In the short period since our last earnings call, the actions taken by Saudi Arabia and Russia as well as the worldwide spread of COVID-19 have pushed oil prices to the lowest level in recent memory and created significant uncertainty with the macro environment. As Oxy adapts to this challenging and evolving market, our thoughts remain first and foremost with those who have been impacted by COVID-19. And we hope that this tragic situation passes quickly and that you and your families will be safe through this crisis. We are taking extra precautions to preserve the safety and health of our employees and contractors with minimal disruption to our operations.

Before I go any further, I want to express my appreciation to all of the Oxy employees for your focused performance and delivered results despite the stress of the past couple of months. I’ll also thank you in advance for the success I know you will achieve as we realign our goals to maximize value through this recovery period.

Since mid-March, we have taken a series of decisive, financial and operational actions so that Oxy has the resiliency to weather this difficult period. In addition to reducing our capital budget by more than half, we expect to deliver an additional $1.2 billion of overhead and operating expense reductions in 2020. All of our long-term differentiators remain intact and we are well situated for success when market conditions improve. We have the best people in place to leverage our superior assets and we will continue to deliver outstanding operational results, including our ability to safely and quickly reduce activity in this low price environment, while preserving the integrity of our valuable assets.

Before I highlight our first quarter results and our efforts to achieve cash flow neutrality in 2020, I would like to welcome Rob Peterson to the earnings call. Rob was named to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before becoming CFO, Rob served as Senior Vice President of Permian EOR. Since joining Oxy in 1996, Rob has held key leadership positions, including serving as the President of OxyChem. In a few minutes, Rob will cover our financial results, revised guidance and debt management options.

Now moving to Slide 4. To survive in this environment, we must continuously deliver best-in-class operational results and be a low-cost operator. In the first quarter, our core business did just that, delivering industry-leading results with lower capital spending and faster time to market. Our Midland Basin team set a Permian Basin record by drilling over 7,300 feet in one day, and they did it twice in the quarter. Our Texas Delaware team drilled a 10,000 foot horizontal well in the Silvertip area in 15 days, over four days faster than our previous record. In the DJ Basin, we drilled a 10,000 foot horizontal well in under four days and reached our lowest average cost per foot for all drilling during the quarter.

We also set a new record for both major frac providers in the Permian, with 18 stages fracked in one day. These accomplishments completed by different teams demonstrate consistently high performance across all of our businesses. Our midstream business continued to provide flow assurance to deliver our products to market, a differentiator that has become more valuable in the second quarter as the industry faces storage restrictions around the globe.

While we are shutting in barrels that have become uneconomic at extremely low price realizations, which Rob will touch on in a few minutes, our midstream business provides us our midstream business provides us with optionality and routing barrels to obtain more favorable realizations. Turning to divestitures, we did not disclose any additional material transactions in the first quarter as travel restrictions and the fall in commodity prices have severely disrupted the market for asset sales. While we remain committed to closing divestitures over time, we will not sacrifice value to close transactions quickly.

Given the market condition, we are no longer confident in raising sufficient funds from just divestitures to address all of our near-term debt maturities, but have numerous options available, which Rob will highlight. Since acquiring Anadarko, we’ve been working towards the sale of our Africa assets and previously closed on the sale of Mozambique and South Africa. Over the past few months, Oxy has had several meetings with our partners in Algeria to discuss areas for mutual collaboration, and in April, we decided to continue operating in the country. The Algeria assets have high potential and generate free cash flow at low commodity prices. At the current Brent strip, we expect to generate $100 million of annual free cash flow from Algeria while investing $30 million of capital in 2020 we continue to discuss the sale of our Ghana asset, but recognize that this transaction is that increased risk given the current environment.

Now moving to slide 5. On slide 6. We are taking aggressive action to protect our long-term financial stability and the integrity of our assets, we are lowering cost and moderating activity to achieve cash flow neutrality while maximizing liquidity within 4 days of OpEx failed be automating we moved quickly to reduce cash outflows by reducing our SG&A and operating cost beyond our original synergy targets and we cut our full-year 2020 capital budget. Our operating teams immediately launched initiatives to capture an additional $1.2 billion in SG&A and operating cost reductions this will get us to a $3 billion reduction from pro forma for 2018, which is more than double our original synergy targets. This is lowered our quarterly overhead consisting of SG&A. Other operating expenses and exploration overhead to approximately $400 million on a run rate basis and will reduce our operating expenses to $6.25 per BOE.

In the second quarter our capital reductions will result in a full year budget of forward to $2.6 billion to achieve these cost savings, we have modified our operating processes replaced a significant number of contractors with employees and reduced executive and employee compensation. We are leveraging existing inventory to reduce orders for new or replacement equipment and we’re further consolidating vendors and we’re utilizing creative solutions such as reverse auctions to source commodities and services the speed and magnitude of our reaction demonstrates our recognition that the oversupply of crude must be addressed by all of us within a few weeks we dropped down to 2 domestic rigs and had substantially reduced activity in Oman and Colombia we are also currently minimizing well interventions by taking a disciplined approach to downhole maintenance that preserves the long-term integrity of our assets and reservoirs.

Despite these changes are operability remains high, which we believe positions are strongly compared to other operators. As this downturn will inevitably stress all producers and operators base management proficiency will become increasingly important oxy is well positioned with a large asset base and we have the reservoir management expertise established in our conventional EOR operations to recover more barrels from existing reservoirs without the need to build the growth wedge many of the same teams that established our capital intensity leadership and have innovatively applied our advanced subsurface modeling to the shale reservoirs are now applying their knowledge and skills to base management across our portfolio to preserve liquidity, one of the most difficult decisions, the Board made was to announced its intention to reduce our common stock dividend, those who know Oxy understand that this was not a decision that we took lightly. But one that we had to take to protect long-term value.

We also paid the April 15 preferred stock dividend and common stock to boost our liquidity position, which is an option. Our Board may consider each quarter. Going forward, our focus will remain on strengthening our balance sheet. I will now hand the call over to Rob, who will walk you through our financial results. Revised guidance and debt management options

Robert Peterson — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Vicki turning to slide 8, we are approaching the remainder of 2020 with a cautious outlook and have withdrawn our full year guidance and cash flow sensitivities. To prepare for a prolonged low price environment, we are taking decisive action, reduce cash costs the progress our teams have made in reducing activity in collaboration with our partners and service providers while minimizing adverse impacts has been remarkable as Vicki mentioned we are fully captured $1.1 billion of overhead and operating expense synergies and a repositioning our 2020 cost base with an additional $1.2 billion of overhead and operating expense reductions that we expect to be fully realized this year.

We have also for the reduced our full-year capital budget to a range of $4 to $2.6 billion, which will lower our second quarter capital spending to approximately $500 million looking towards our 2021 and 22 debt maturities. We are taking significant steps to preserve liquidity including the Board’s announced intent or reduce our common stock dividend and the payment of the deferred the preferred dividend and common shares and a little cash in the second quarter we are intent on raising as much cash as possible from divestitures and expect to raise over $2 billion in the near term, it may take us longer to close divestitures and excess of this near-term estimate as we are not prepared to sacrifice failing today’s challenging environment conditions as we pursue divestitures across our portfolio. We are also actively reviewing and evaluating our capital structure and options available to match our near-term debt maturities. In this context, we continue to be our debt management options which could include utilization of free cash flow continued asset divestitures utilization a liability manager solutions such as debt exchanges and maturities.

The refinancing of debt and accessing capital markets. Additionally, we are monitoring the 36 coupon notes as they could be put to us in whole or in part this October based on where the security is currently trading. We may be required or tie to $990 million of debt depending on the number of zero coupon holders that choose exercise the redemption option at April 30 we had $6 billion liquidity including cash of approximately $1 billion and our unutilized 5 billion. Our credit facility. To date, we provide a financial assurance through a combination of cash surety bonds and larger credit made available to us on a bilateral basis and have not issued any letters of credit under our credit facility.

Going to Slide 9 turning to our financial results. The first quarter of 2020 is the first quarter. Since the acquisition closed that we reported Oxy financial results without consulting WES in the first quarter, we announced an adjusted loss of $0.52 per diluted share and reported loss of $2.49 per diluted share. The difference between adjusted and reported results is mainly due to $1.8 million of charges, including the impairment of goodwill related to WES and other oil and gas properties and $148 million of cost latest acquisition partially offset by a net positive mark-to-market gain on crude oil hedges through the first quarter we have expense approximately $1.8 billion in acquisition related costs and anticipate expecting an initial $150 million integration costs this year. In the first quarter, we had cash outlays of approximately $800 million related to these expenses, bringing the total including the amount paid in $2019 to $1.7 billion for the remainder of 2020 we expect of acquisition-related cash costs of approximately $250 million and when you Slide 10 we have provided guidance for the second quarter of 2020 and expect to return to buying full year guidance and cash flow sensitivities once Basin differentials and market conditions stabilize the production range is we are proud provided for the second quarter our wider than in previous quarters.

As you are accounting for the uncertainty of potential shut-ins beyond our forecast in the second quarter, we are forecasting shut in averaging 5,000 BOE per day of which approximately 2/3 is voluntary due to individual well economics, with the remaining 1/3 due to OPEC plus restrictions. We expect shut-ins the peak in June around 5,000 BOE per day. Our guidance does not account for potential involuntary shut-ins related to flow constraints all Oil and Gas guidance now includes Algeria. I think opinion operation. I will now turn the call back over to Vicki despite our activity reduction, all of our long-term core differentiators remain intact. Our leadership is a low-cost operator track record of operational excellence and a portfolio of world-class assets are competitive advantages, the better position us for success when market conditions improve these attributes, combined with our differentiated low carbon strategy are expected to drive our success and sustainability into the future. Now open for questions.

Questions and Answers:

