ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Parag Agarwal — Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Good morning and thank you for joining ON Semiconductor Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2020 quarterly results conference call. I'm joined today by Hassane El-Khoury, our President and CEO; and Bernard Gutmann, our CFO.

This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.onsemi.com. A replay of this webcast, along with our 2020 fourth quarter earnings release, will be available on our website approximately one hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following this conference call. Additional information related to our end markets, business segments, geographies, channels, share count and 2021 fiscal calendar are also posted on our website.

Our earnings release and this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable measures under GAAP are also included in our earnings release, which is posted separately on our website in the Investor Relations section.

During the course of this conference call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding our future events or future financial projection of the company. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “expect,” “will,” “plan,” “should” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We wish to caution that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from projections. Important factors which can affect our business, including factors that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements are described in our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional factors are described in our earnings release for our fourth quarter of 2020. Our estimates or other forward-looking statements may change and the company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other events that may occur, except as required by law.

We have changed the date for our Analyst Day. Now, we plan to host our Analyst Day on August 5th of this year instead of March 5th. With the recent change in leadership of the company, we believe that we will be able to provide a firm and complete view of our updated strategy and financial targets on August 5th.

Now, let me turn it over to Hassane. Hassane?

Hassane El-Khoury — President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of ON Semiconductor Corporation

Thank you, Parag, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I want to start by expressing how excited I am to be part of this historic company and its incredibly talented and motivated workforce.

I will start by sharing with you the initial observations and updating you on the process we will use to evolve the future strategy and direction of the company. I will then address our fourth quarter 2020 results and turn the call over to Bernard to discuss financials and forward-looking guidance.

I took the role as CEO, because I could clearly see the tremendous potential we have, even as I looked at it from the outside. Having been in the role for a few months now, I can see a company with outstanding assets, including a highly talented and motivated workforce, intellectual property, sales channels, products, customer relationships, brand and industry-leading operational prowess, to name a few.

We are focused on the right markets, which are the fastest-growing semiconductor end markets with solid margin potential. I’m excited about the opportunities we have in front of us to maximize the value for our shareholders, customers and employees.

As I dove deeper into the company during the last eight weeks, I have been positively surprised and I have grown increasingly bullish about our prospects. The opportunities in front of us far exceed my initial expectations, and I’m working with my team to turn these opportunities into a strategy with a credible execution plan.

I’m very confident that we will be able to deliver the full potential of the company to our stakeholders.

At this time, I don’t have all the answers to what the future strategy and direction of the company will be. However, I will walk you through the process we will be following to get there and be able to share the details with you at our Analyst Day in August.

It should come as no surprise that our primary value driver will come from our gross margin expansion initiative. At this time, we aim to maintain the over-market revenue growth in our strategic markets, while being opportunistic in others. We will focus on maximizing free cash flow to de-lever our balance sheet and set us up to remain a consolidator.

To achieve our objective of maximizing shareholder value, we are ready to make substantial changes in our strategy, business and organization. We have begun the process of reevaluating our current product portfolio and our investments across the board. We will reallocate investments and resources to accelerate our growth in high-margin businesses away from non-differentiated products and markets, which have had a historically low-margin profile. We will reduce complexity, streamline the organization and improve efficiencies.

After realigning our investments with our products and market strategy, we will double down on R&D to accelerate growth and margin expansion. We will rationalize our manufacturing footprint to align with our investment priorities and new corporate strategy.

Our primary goal is to reduce volatility in our margins and maximize return on our manufacturing investments. Our product strategy will drive our manufacturing footprint and capital investments. We intend to transition to a lighter fab model in which our margins are not as heavily influenced by our fab loadings.

As you can already tell, we have hit the ground running, and we are making progress in a short period of time. We will provide you with greater insight into our strategy and targets at our Analyst Day on August 5. In the meantime, we plan to continue to provide updates as we make progress.

Now, moving on to the fourth quarter 2020 results. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.45 billion, an increase of 3% year-over-year. We saw a steep improvement in demand in the fourth quarter, and the momentum has continued thus far in the current quarter. The surge in demand is driven by a broad-based improvement in global macroeconomic conditions and lean channel and end-market inventories.

The automotive end market had the steepest recovery in the fourth quarter. Based on current demand trends and the global macro-outlook, we expect to continue to see above seasonal demand trends in the near-term.

On the supply side, we have been able to manage our customers’ requirements for our products thus far. As semiconductor vendor increase supply and customers fulfill pent-up demand, the temporary supply/demand imbalance should subside in a few quarters.

Let me discuss a few highlights of our key strategic end markets, starting with automotive. Revenue for the automotive market in Q4 2020 was a record $491 million and represented 34% of our revenue and an increase of 6% from Q4 of 2019. Our 2020 automotive revenue declined by 7.5% year-over-year, but significantly outperformed the 2020 global automotive production unit, which declined by 16% over the same period. The significant outperformance was driven by increasing content for our products and fastest growing applications in the automotive market.

Our design win funnel continues to expand. We won ADAS and viewing sockets on many of the recently announced platforms. We also secured a win for our LiDAR products with a European automotive OEM. We expect this win to ramp later this year.

Another significant design during the fourth quarter was with a major Tier-1, for our sensor module, which features a lens integrated in a sensor package for in-vehicle experience application.

We continue to see strong momentum for our Silicon Carbide and IGBT product for electric vehicles and expect to see strong ramp in our EV-related revenue with various models going production in 2020 and 2022.

The industrial end market, which includes military, aerospace and medical, contributed revenue of $384 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 at 24% of our revenue. Year-over-year, our fourth quarter industrial revenue increased by 2%. This increase was driven by broad-based pickup in global industrial activity, partially offset by geopolitical issues related to specific customers.

In the industrial end market, we continue to see strong momentum for our power modules and alternative energy applications. Our customer base for power semiconductor and alternative energy has expanded by approximately 50% in 2020. We expect to see strong growth in this business as the new U.S. administration is focused on the reduction in global carbon emissions.

We are seeing strong traction for machine vision, factory automation applications with our XGS family of image sensors.

In the communications end market, we expect strong growth in 2021 for our 5G-related revenue, driven by increased 5G capital expenditure by carriers.

Now, I will turn the call over to Bernard, to provide additional details on our financials and guidance. Bernard?

Bernard Gutmann — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Hassane. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we saw continuing recovery in business conditions driven by robust growth in global economic activity. Order activity accelerated sharply across most end-markets as customers are ramping production and replenishing inventories to meet a steep increase in end-market demand.

Along with the strong broad-based recovery in macroeconomic conditions, secular megatrends in automotive, industrial and cloud power markets continue to drive our business.

Gross margin improvement is the primary strategic priority for the company.

As Hassane indicated in his remarks, we are going through a detailed review of our product portfolio. The primary objective is to reallocate our capital to drive margin expansion and growth. Our revised product strategy will determine our capital expenditures and investments in other resources needed to support the business. We will update you with our progress as we go through the process.

We are on-track with our manufacturing consolidations wins and discussions are ongoing with various parties regarding the previously announced intended sales of our fabs in Belgium and Niigata, Japan. We have closed our operations and sold the fab in Worcester, Europe [Phonetic]. And we should begin to realize annual savings of $15 million, starting in the first quarter of 2021.

Now, let me provide you additional details on our results. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.45 billion, an increase of 3% as compared to revenue of $1.40 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by growth in our key strategic end markets.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $0.21 per diluted share as compared to a net income of $0.14 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.35 per diluted share as compared to $0.30 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 34.4% as compared to 34.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decline in gross margin was driven primarily by a weakening U.S. dollar against currencies in most regions in which we operate our manufacturing facilities.

Our GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 11.6%, as compared to 9.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Our non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 14.2% as compared to 12.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in operating margin was driven largely by lower operating expenses. GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $329.6 million as compared to $346.8 million in fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $292.4 million as compared to $313.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The year-over-year decrease in non-GAAP operating expenses was driven primarily by restructuring and cost-saving measures undertaken by the company.

Fourth quarter 2020 free cash flow was $284 million and operating cash flow was $400 million. Full year 2020 free cash flow increased to $501 million from $160 million in 2019, despite a 5% decline in revenue. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $116.4 million, which equates to a capital intensity of 8%.

As indicated previously, we are directing most of our capital expenditures towards enabling our 300-millimeter capabilities of the East Fishkill fab. Total capital expenditures for 2020 were $384 million.

We exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.081 billion as compared to $1.654 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The decline in our cash balance was primarily related to the repayment of our 2020 convertible note principal at maturity in December 2020.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, days of inventory on hand were 120 days, down 13 days as compared to 133 days in the third quarter of 2020. At this time, we’re comfortable with the level of our balance sheet inventory.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, distribution inventory decreased marginally as sales through the distribution channels increased significantly quarter-over-quarter. Distribution inventories are within our target range of 11 to 30 weeks.

Now, let me provide you an update on the performance by our business units, starting with Power Solutions Group or PSG. Revenue for PSG for the fourth quarter was $716 million. Revenue for the Advanced Solutions Group or ASG for the fourth quarter was $522 million, and revenue for our Intelligent Sensing Group or ISG was $208 million.

Moving on to guidance. Based on product booking trends, backlog levels and estimated turns levels, we anticipate that total ON Semiconductor revenue will be in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2021, we expect GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin between 34.1% and 36.1%.

We expect total GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 of $345 million to $363 million. Our GAAP operating expenses include the amortization of intangibles, restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, which are expected to be in the $32 million to $36 million range. We expect total non-GAAP operating expenses of $313 million to $327 million in the first quarter.

The expected increase in our first quarter operating expenses as compared to those in the fourth quarter is driven by the expected accrual for variable compensation in anticipation of a strong financial performance in 2021 and is in line with the $25 million to $30 million increase foreshadowing the last quarter’s earnings call’s prepared remarks.

In our 2020 operating expenses, the variable component of compensation was not significant. For the first quarter of 2021, we anticipate GAAP net other income and expense, including interest expense, will be an expense of $34 million to $37 million, which includes the non-cash interest expense of $45 million. We anticipate our non-GAAP net other income and expenses, including interest expense, will be an expense of $30 million to $32 million.

Net cash paid for income taxes in the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the $18 million to $24 million. For 2021, we expect cash paid for income taxes to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million. We expect total capital expenditures of $90 million to $100 million in the first quarter of 2021.

We expect share-based compensation of $15 million to $17 million in the first quarter of 2021, of which approximately $3 million is expected to be in cost of goods sold, and the remaining amount is expected to be in operating expenses. This expense is included in our non-GAAP financial measures.

Our GAAP diluted share count for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be 438 million to 439 million shares, based on our current stock price. Our non-GAAP diluted share count for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be 431 million shares based on our current stock price.

Further details on share count and earnings per share calculations are provided regularly in our quarterly and annual reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, respectively.

I would like to end my comments on a personal note. As you are all aware, I have decided to retire after 39 years with ON Semiconductor and its predecessor company. It has truly been an honor to serve the company and its shareholders, employers and customers for all these years. I have enjoyed interacting with all of you over the years. You have kept me on my toes and always helped me strive to do better at my job.

ON Semiconductor has a very bright future and the company is well positioned to deliver significant value to its shareholders, customers and employees.

With that, I would like to start the Q&A session. Thank you. And Michelle, please open the line for questions.

