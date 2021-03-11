Categories Earnings Call Transcripts
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 10, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Welcome to Oracle’s Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Now I’d like to turn the call over to Ken Bond, Senior Vice President.
Ken Bond — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Erica. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Oracle’s third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other supplemental financial information can be viewed and downloaded from our Investor Relations website. Additionally, a list of customers mentioned on this customer — conference call as well as many others which have purchased Oracle Cloud services or went live on Oracle Cloud recently will be also available from the Investor Relations website.
